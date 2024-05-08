"I literally love this"— Fans appreciate Jessica Biel's Met Gala 2024 look

After a long hiatus of a decade, Jessica Biel showed up at the Met Gala 2024. At the Metropolitan Museum of New York, Jessica was spotted in a vibrant pink gown, adding elegance to the night.

On May 6, the most anticipated fashion festival, Met Gala 2024, took place at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute with the theme, 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion'.

In this event, she draped a giant gown in bright pink, adorned with thousands of delicate petals. Jessica Biel chose the ensemble from Tamara Ralph Couture, paying homage to the dress code, "The Garden of Time".

Her look at the Met Gala 2024 was appreciated by her fans, flooding the social media with praising comments. Some called her the divine beauty, while some have stated that this is one of her ethereal looks. An X user, @elextra, has commented:

"Random unexpected jessica biel slay???? i literally love this"

Expand Tweet

Many fans have shared their remarks regarding Jessica Biel's look, gown, and overall appearance.

"She’s so pretty and looks so divine! she reminds me of flora from winx club, cause i’m sure flora would’ve wear a dress similar", one X user commented.

"She is so beautiful and a great actor. Wish she had time for more rolls in movies. I love when young women like her know how to bring the class and glamour. Stunning", another one has noted.

"She kinda looks like an Olson twin here. I like it", a fan noted.

Jessica shared that her bathing routine before attending the Met Gala included 9 kg of Epsom salt in her bathtub. The actress shared this information on TikTok and some fans have commented about it, trying to get an explanation:

"It means that she dehydrated herself so much that she got skinny enough to fit into the dress. I think that’s what it means?" a fan suggested.

Fans swoon over Jessica Biel's Met Gala 2024 look

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Jessica Biel has showcased her distinctive fashion statement through her extraordinary ensembles at red-carpet events. This year was no exception. She wore a vibrant pink gown from Tamara Ralph Couture, structured with long trains. The sleeveless gown was designed with a long plunged neckline.

To complement the petal embellishes shown, Jessica kept her make subtle. With the slight touches of blushes, she painted her lips with a nude pink shade. Her wavy curls accentuated the natural beauty of the actress, while she added a floral neckpiece and chunky rings to complement her gown.

Jessica Biel attended the Met Gala 2013, themed “PUNK: Chaos to Couture, in a black tulle dress. Her Giambattista Valli macramé dress effortlessly aligned with the theme, finishing off the look with a pointy-toed stiletto and matching black pants.

Jessica joined Ariana Grande, Zendaya, and other female celebrities at the Met Gala 2024, where fans missed her husband Justin Timberlake beside her.

Read more:

"This is Art!!!" — Harris Reed’s Met Gala 2024 look leaves the internet in awe

“Queen of fashion” — Fans excited as Zendaya arrives at Met Gala 2024 red carpet

Best-dressed women at Met Gala 2024

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback