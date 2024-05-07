"GOD REALLY IS A WOMAN" — Ariana Grande's Met Gala 2024 look leaves fans impressed

Ariana Grande impressed fans with her Met Gala 2024 appearance, wearing a cream-colored gown from Loewe. Her long-term stylist Mimi Cuttrell styled the dress to add perfection for her comeback at the event after six years.

On May 6, 2024, the most anticipated fashion festival witnessed a fresh fashion theme of 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.' It was conducted at the New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute. Taking inspiration from the dystopian short stories of J.G. Ballard, celebrities incorporated "The Garden of Time" theme.

In the pool of the best-dressed celebrities, Ariana Grande grabbed the eyeballs of netizens. In the corset gown with a high sleek ponytail, Ariana posed in the flowery garden-themed set, exuding a fresh and soft look. Once her look came online, it took no time for fans to tweet their remarks.

A fan named @arishexiscoming compared Grande with God and shared on X,

GOD REALLY IS A WOMAN !

Ariana Grande's Met Gala 2024 look wins the internet

Ariana Grande showcased her angelic fashion statement when she appeared with her co-star Cynthia Erivo at the Met Gala 2024. Several fans placed their remarks on Ariana's appearance at the event. Some have pointed out her blonde ponytail, while some have expressed that they are obsessed with the look.

"high ponytail too oh we are so back." a fan wrote on X

"GOSH SHE SMASHED THAT," an X user remarked.

The Met Gala look of Ariana Grande left fans in wonder that they remarked her as 'mother, ' she is not real' etc.

"Can confirm, my jaw dropped to the bottom of the sea when I saw this servitude," a fan posted on X.

" She's not real," a fan wrote.

Exploring the details of Ariana Grande's Met Gala 2024 look

Arina's cream-hued gown was structured in the corset design, adorned with pearls. It was secured with the long tulle fabric, shaped in ribbon. The Loewe gown was further crafted with pleated fabric and its floor-kissing length brought the red carpet aesthetics.

In the interview with Teen Vogue, her stylist Mimi Cuttrell shared:

"Ariana is attending The Met Gala with Loewe this year and is wearing an incredible look made of mother of pearl. I immediately drew inspiration from The Birth of Venus and Primavera’s Three Graces by Botticelli."

Cuttrell added:

"I love the whimsical beauty and ethereal femininity of both paintings. The idea that a pearl has evolved over time and is, at its essence, a ‘Sleeping Beauty’ really resonated with the theme of this year's Met Gala."

In her very subtle makeup, the feather applique around her eyes snatched the attention. The high ponytail continued her signature style while her glossy lip added a touch of exuberance to the whole outfit.

