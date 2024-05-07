"This is Art!!!" — Harris Reed’s Met Gala 2024 look leaves the internet in awe

Harris Reed, one of the most notable people in the fashion realm, was invited by Vogue to the Met Gala 2024. The designer showcased his extraordinary creative prowess through his ensemble. He posed with Demi Moore, whose ensemble was designed by Harris, further displaying versatility in his collection.

The Central Saint Martin graduate, Harris Reed, has portrayed himself as a potential fashion designer in a very short period of time. Starting from Harry Styles's design to modeling at Gucci, Harris Reed has established a place in the fashion world.

He reached the show wearing a pantsuit and a corset top, along with Demi Moore, adding drama to the Met Gala 2024. Harris posed some dramatic moves, aligning with the theme of "The Garden of Time."

His dramatic corset top, pantsuit, and 3D thorn were liked by fashion enthusiasts. The look attracted eyeballs with a gamut of appreciative tweets.

Several other users have shared their remarks by referring to him as the showstopper, while another one said that he was in awe of his looks.

A user named @mattxctrl commented, "Oh this is stunning!!!!"

"Harris Reed - goddess," another one commented.

Checking out Harris' ensemble, a fan remarked, "Even Madonna would agree."

"This is a piece of art with strong meaning. I love it," said a fan.

Harris Reed took ensembles from his "Slow Dance" collection

Harris Reed, renowned for his gender-fluid fashion, attended the Met Gala 2024 in a pantsuit. The rich gray shade of the ensemble was complemented by the golden illustrations of leaves, trees, and birds. The corset top with a 3D design added extra dimension to the ensemble. While speaking to Elle UK, he said:

"I’m obsessed with staying on theme, [and] I always try to remain true to my brand and my ethos. A lot of people I think will take this idea of decay and delicacy, and decaying fragility, in a way that feels much more [inspired by] lace or black and white or transparent, whereas I thought a much more Harris Reed way of looking at it was to do a bold colour and silhouette, but then [focus on] what it was actually made of."

Regarding the ensemble of Demi Moore, Harris Reed shared:

"I was really touched by JG Ballard's short story. I wanted Demi to feel like she was almost blooming on the red carpet. It was this idea that, like the story, there was only this one split second where something is full of beauty and in full bloom. The flower itself starts decaying and withering."

Harris took this ensemble from his "Slow Dance" collection, which accentuated the fragility and softness. The elements he took from the upcycled wallpaper underscored the delicate paper dolls. The hairstylist Pete Burkill gave him the wavy blonde tresses, while Sofia Tilbury's pink blush rounded off his look.

