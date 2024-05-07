"Boring" — Fans react to Sabrina Carpenter's look for the Met Gala 2024

Joining the list of celebrities on their way to attend the Met Gala 2024 on May 6, 2024 is Sabrina Carpenter. The singer joined other celebs like Zendaya, Jenniffer Lopez, and Bad Bunny on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The pop singer had already hinted that she’s wearing Oscar de la Renta for the event in her Instagram story.

While leaving The Pierre Hotel ahead of the Gala, Sabrina Carpenter was seen in a somewhat fishtail gown. However, fans and critics online have made some bland reactions to her look. One fan took to X to say what they think about the pop singer’s Met Gala 2024 look, which stated:

"Boring"

Expand Tweet

Fans react to Sabrina Carpenter’s Met Gala 2024 look

A video of Sabrina Carpenter leaving for the Met Gala 2024 was shared on X, and it left fans in a frenzy but for a different reason. Known for her fun, and feminine style, the singer’s look for the Met Gala event this year has left much to be desired, according to her fans' reactions online.

Plenty of the comments have called Sabrina Carpenter’s Met Gala 2024 outfit boring, basic, and bland.

“Miss madame’s dress looking so boring like espresso,” a fan wrote.

“She has the song of the summer yet she pulled this basic IJBOL,” another fan stated.

“My girl I’m streaming espresso every day but this I can’t defend it, this is straight up boring for a Met look,” one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Read more: Emma Chamberlain at Met Gala

Moreover, fans expressed their opinion that while the singer is "gorgeous," her outfit for the gala is not a stand-out or aligned with the Met Gala 2024 theme.

“It’s a cute look but not for the Met like this doesn’t seem to match the theme at all unless it’s an archive pull but I doubt it,” a fan reacted.

“Slightly on theme and gorgeous but boring. She should have explored more,” one fan stated.

“Her hair looks incredible, her dress on the other hand is a little bit disappointing,” another X user wrote.

Read more: 10 Most memorable Met Gala looks

More about Sabrina Carpenter's Met Gala 2024 look

Expand Tweet

Sabrina Carpenter wore a sleeveless outfit with a fitted black bodice and ruched detailing at the bottom in light blue and white color with a watercolor effect. She kept her blonde locks slightly curled and styled half down and half pinned in the back with her bangs parted sideways.

She paired her Met Gala 2024 outfit with a diamond necklace, a pair of linear drop diamond earrings, and black platform heels.

Read more: K-pop idols at Met Gala

Watch out for more updates as more celebrities arrive at the star-studded Met Gala 2024 red carpet event.

Read more: Met Gala: 3 Controversial moments over the years