K-pop idols at Met Gala: 3 stars who previously walked prestigious red carpet

The Met Gala has been serving as an international platform for artists, designers, and celebrities to unite through creativity and innovation. Over the years, more celebrities and artists have appeared and attended the prestigious event. The K-pop world has been quite popular amongst fans for its design sense, fashion icons, and more.

Many K-pop idols have attended the fashion fundraiser for years. They include BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Jennie, PSY, Superjunior’s Siwon, Exo’s Lay, CL, and many other popular faces of the K-pop world.

K-pop idols at Met Gala

1) BLACKPINK’s Jennie at the 2023 gala

Jennie Kim, popularly known as Jennie, is a member of the widely popular K-pop group BLACKPINK. She made her first-ever Met Gala appearance last year and stunned in a vintage Chanel mini dress. She is popular amongst fashion enthusiasts, as she has been one of the most trendsetting choices. The theme for last year’s Met was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, a tribute to the legendary designer.

For fans who don’t already know, Jennie is also called “Human Chanel” for her fashion image and musical innovation. She is also a global ambassador. Her other nicknames include “Human Gucci.” For the year 2021’s Vogue Korea March 2021 issue, she also served as one of the fashion editors actively associated with photoshoots, concept, styling, hair and makeup drafts, and more.

2) BLACKPINK’s Rosé at Met Gala 2021

In 2021, Rosé became the first female K-pop artist to attend the Gala alongside Anthony Vaccarello, Saint Laurent’s creative director. She wore a stunning Yves Saint Laurent minidress, showcasing her bold and confident personality at the event. The simple black dress, part of the brand's Winter 2021 collection, had a giant white bow spread across the chest. She paired the dress with black heels and a black choker.

In 2020, she was announced as the newly appointed brand ambassador for Saint Laurent. Rosé’s Met Gala appearance was a milestone not just for herself but also for the K-pop industry. Her striking looks made a long-lasting impression on the fashion industry.

Rosé is among the most-followed Korean individuals and has also been on Rolling Stone’s list of living icons from New Zealand and Australia. Since Jennie was recently spotted in NYC, she is expected to attend the Met Gala 2024 with her bandmate Jennie.

3. CL at Met Gala 2021

Alongside Rosé, CL was the first female K-pop artist to debut at the Gala in 2021. She wore a denim dress designed by Alexander Wang. CL was praised for this bold look and the choice of dress globally, which looked perfect for her, showing her bold personality.

Originally, her dress was supposed to be a cape, but some last-minute modifications made it even more elegant. Even with such a simple denim dress, she blended into the event’s theme quite passionately and left fellow attendees and fans dropping their jaws.

Over the years, many international artists from overseas attended the Gala each year and shared their fashion statements. K-pop idols have become immensely popular in the past few years, and their presence at the Met Gala has undoubtedly caught the limelight. Their talent and distinctive styles have made headlines and created iconic looks over the years.