Met Gala: What happens after the red carpet?

Inside the Met Gala, guests enjoy exclusive dinner and drinks along with hosts like Zendaya and Anna Wintour who will also be co chairs of the event. With a no-phone policy, they engage in an elegant atmosphere.

After the gala, the party moves to NYC's trendiest venues, like The Standard Hotel or The Mark Hotel, lasting into the early hours. This after party is the mail glitz and glamour of the event.

What happens after the red carpet at Met Gala?

After the red carpet glamour fades, the Met Gala transforms into a night of exclusive access.

The tables at the Met Gala are crazy expensive. Celebrities engage in chats with hosts and co chairs like Zendaya and Anna Wintour before mingling during a cocktail hour, all without their phones on them.

That's followed by a dinner, where seating is meticulously arranged, and forbidden foods are avoided for etiquette's sake. There are performances that take place inside, by acclaimed names like Rihanna, Cher, Lady Gaga being some of the recent performers.

Nothing from the inside of the event makes it out for the general population to see, as it remains an exclusive event, which is not recorded and only select people get a scoop of what goes on in the inside.

Once the gala concludes, the after parties begin as guests head to New York City's trendiest venues to party into the early hours of the morning. It's a night of opulence, camaraderie and unforgettable memories beyond the glitz of the red carpet.

What is the MET Gala?

The Met Gala gathers luminaries from various industries, converging in New York City every first Monday in May. It's a platform where guests showcase months-long collaborations with renowned designers, all in support of vital fundraising efforts.

With each year themed differently, attendees meticulously craft ensembles referencing history and innovation, resonating far beyond the museum's walls.

From Rihanna's iconic Chinese cape in 2015 to Lady Gaga's Camp-themed extravaganza in 2019, the gala sparks cultural conversations and captivates fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

This year's MET Gala theme and all that you need to know about it!

This year's Met Gala exhibition theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," promises to ignite the imagination and revive forgotten styles.

Inspired by an exhibit by the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Vogue, the theme encapsulates a sense of rediscovery and renewal in the world of fashion.

With its official dress code, "The Garden of Time," attendees are encouraged to interpret timeless elegance with a botanical twist, paying homage to J.G. Ballard's 1962 short story of the same name.

Expect to see stunning floral and botanical looks as celebrities and designers breathe new life into the past, creating a captivating fusion of history and innovation.

As the curtains close on the Met Gala, the echoes of its grandeur linger in the hearts of attendees and admirers alike. Beyond the red carpet's dazzle lies a realm of exclusivity and tradition, where guests engage in meet and greets, elegant dinners and post-gala revelry.

Upholding strict rules, from the no-phone policy to meticulous seating arrangements and culinary etiquette, the gala preserves its mystique and charm. Meanwhile, this year's theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," breathes new life into forgotten styles, inviting attendees to interpret timeless elegance with a botanical twist.

The Met Gala continues to captivate, forging an unforgettable legacy at the intersection of art and celebrity culture.