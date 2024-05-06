Maria Sharapova revisits her past Met Gala looks, fondly looks back on her debut at 'fashion's biggest night' ahead of this year's event

Maria Sharapova recently revisited her past Met Gala looks and fondly looked back on her debut at the prestigious event, also known as 'fashion's biggest night,' ahead of this year's event.

The Met Gala, also known as the Met Ball, is an annual fundraising gala benefiting the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The event takes place on the first Monday of May each year on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

It is organized by Vogue magazine and is attended by a diverse array of well-known personalities from various fields such as fashion, film, television, social media, business, music, theater, sports, and politics

This year, the Met Gala is scheduled to take place on May 6 and will celebrate the Costume Institute's new exhibition, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," with the official dress code being "The Garden of Time." The event will be hosted by Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth.

Leading up to this year's Met Gala, Maria Sharapova took to social media to reminisce about her past looks from the fashion event. Sharapova made her Met Gala debut in 2016, where the theme was "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology." She had worn a vibrant red slip dress by Colombian designer Juan Carlos Obando and completed the look by adding chunky gold earrings and sleek stilettos.

In 2019, with the theme being "Camp: Notes on Fashion," Sharapova attended the fashion extravaganza by wearing a shimmering black Givenchy Haute Couture dress with red detailing in the middle and a tulle skirt. The former World No.1 had red lips and completed her glamorous look with a sleek hairdo.

Most recently, Maria Sharapova attended the Met Gala in 2021, based on the theme "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion." She was accompanied by her fiance Alexander Gilkes and wore a metallic yellow Gabriela Hearst Spring 2020 Couture dress.

"My first ever Met Gala, 2016," Sharapova captioned her Instagram story.

"2019 in @givenchy," she wrote.

"One day away 👀 Throwback 2021@gabrielahearst," Sharapova wrote.

Maria Sharapova attended the Paris Fashion Week ahead of the 2024 Met Gala

Maria Sharapova, known for her likeness towards fashion, attended the Paris Fashion Week ahead of the 2024 Met Gala.

Sharapova took to social media to share two of her looks from the Parisian event. The first ensemble she shared featured a chic denim-on-denim look, with a denim shirt paired elegantly with denim pants. She kept her hair down and carried a sleek black bag. The former World No.1 had her makeup done by British celebrity makeup artist Wendy Rowe.

"Denim on denim, VB style 😉 ," Sharapova captioned her Instagram post.

Sharapova also attended the Italian luxury fashion house, Valentino's show, donning a sophisticated all-black Valentino ensemble. The look was styled by Italian fashion designer and creative director of Valentino, Pierpaolo Piccioli. Her makeup was again done by Rowe.

"Arriving at @valentino. “Noir “🖤 ," Sharapova wrote.