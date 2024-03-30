Seth Rollins responds to Roman Reigns' "40 year old virgin" reference, reminds him of an iconic loss

Seth Rollins has responded to Roman Reigns' dig at him on Twitter/X. The Tribal Chief recently mocked his former tag team partner, who is set to headline his first-ever WrestleMania.

The scenario is quite different for Reigns, who has already headlined multiple WrestleMania shows throughout his illustrious career. This will be the fourth year in a row he is set to feature in the main event of the Showcase of Immortals.

On Twitter/X, Reigns referenced "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" movie while taking a shot at Rollins. Responding to it, the reigning World Heavyweight Champion reminded his rival of his WrestleMania 31 loss.

In 2015, Reigns failed to capture the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar. The two arch-rivals collided in the main event of WrestleMania 31 but Rollins' cash-in led to one of the greatest moments in WrestleMania history.

"Roman Reigns greatest #wrestlemania moment." wrote Rollins

Check out Rollins' tweet:

WrestleMania 31 was the first time Reigns headlined The Grandest Stage of Them All. Following Rollins' famous "Heist of the Century", Reigns would win the WWE Championship the following year at WrestleMania 32.

Once again featuring in the main event of the show, the former Big Dog defeated Triple H to win the world championship on the biggest stage.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are former Shield stablemates

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins started on the main roster at the same time. The two superstars broke out as The Shield, alongside Dean Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley in AEW.

As members of The Shield, Reigns and Rollins captured the WWE Tag Team Championships. Meanwhile, Ambrose won the United States Championship. During their days as The Hounds of Justice, Rollins was known as the "Architect" of The Shield and Reigns was the "Powerhouse" of the group.

The former tag team partners had previously crossed paths during the 2022 Royal Rumble PLE when Rollins unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for the Universal Title.

