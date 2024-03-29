Roman Reigns takes a shot at 'virgin' Seth Rollins for headlining his first-ever WrestleMania

At The Show of Shows this year, Seth Rollins will be headlining his first-ever WrestleMania. One man who knows all about headlining the biggest show of the year is Roman Reigns.

Reigns took to X (formerly Twitter) today to mock Rollins by referencing the 2005 movie, "The 40-Year-Old Virgin". The Visionary is set to headline his first-ever WrestleMania this year. On Night One of this year's show, he will team up with Cody Rhodes to face the duo of Reigns and The Rock.

Check out Reigns' tweet:

Throughout his coveted career, Reigns has headlined numerous WrestleMania events. Last year in Los Angeles, The Tribal Chief successfully retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Reigns and Rollins have a lot of history with one another. At WrestleMania 31, Reigns faced his arch-rival Brock Lesnar in singles action with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. However, during the closing moments of the match, Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase and won the title in the 'heist of the century'.

Dolph Ziggler believes The Rock's involvement might lead to fans losing interest in Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

The Rock has played a crucial role in the build-up to WrestleMania 40. He will also return to in-ring action, teaming up with Roman Reigns to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One of The Show of Shows.

However, according to Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, The Rock's major involvement in this feud could drive fans away from the Reigns-Rhodes rivalry over the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

"We all know The Rock's involved, we all know that the back and forth has only been Rock and Cody, let's get back to the championship match. I really think I want them to sell me on WrestleMania, not just watching on TV, why I need to be in the building for this moment?" questioned Nemeth.

Roman Reigns will headline both nights of WrestleMania 40. Night One will feature a marquee tag team match and Night Two will feature the rematch against The American Nightmare for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, with the latter hoping to finally 'finish his story'.

