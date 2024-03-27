The Rock's presence diminishes Roman Reigns' dominance in WWE, says 43-year-old veteran

A former WWE Superstar believes that The Rock's involvement is making Roman Reigns "look like a little brother." The star in question is Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler in WWE)

Ever since Cody Rhodes took his WrestleMania main event spot back from Dwayne Johnson at the WrestleMania XL Kick-Off Press Event, the latter has seemingly been in the driver's seat of The Bloodline storyline.

Things got evident and hotter after this week's Monday Night RAW when The Final Boss brutally assaulted The American Nightmare ahead of their tag team showdown at 'Mania.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio, Nic Nemeth sided with fans who believe The Brahma Bull has taken over the storyline and overshadowed The Tribal Chief on The Road to WrestleMania.

"It does make Roman look like a little brother — a little bit... We had a year and nine months before The Rock of this two-year story, so I get it," Ziggler said.

The former WWE Superstar also noted that Roman Reigns needs to deliver a strong promo on the upcoming edition of SmackDown to regain momentum and control the narrative of the feud.

"He doesn't have to mimic The Rock; he doesn't even have to talk about him. This is a moment for him to be right back on schedule, let him say whatever he wants. This is the biggest story in the business, and this is the guy you have to beat." (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Dolph Ziggler is concerned that The Rock's involvement might cause fans to lose interest in Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes

After The Great One's beatdown on Rhodes, the latter star is emerging as the ultimate babyface ahead of WrestleMania 40.

However, during the same conversation, The Showoff expressed that the WWE Universe might be steering away from the original heat between Roman Reigns and The American Nightmare.

"We all know The Rock's involved, we all know that the back and forth has only been Rock and Cody, let's get back to the championship match. I really think I want them to sell me on WrestleMania, not just watching on TV, why I need to be in the building for this moment?" (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Only time will tell what Roman Reigns has to say about The Final Boss' vicious attack on Cody Rhodes, given that he is "The Head of the Table."

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here

Poll : Do you think that The Rock is making Roman Reigns look like a "little brother" in WWE? Of course he is! No, Roman is still the boss! 0 votes View Discussion