Where was Kinda Pregnant filmed? All filming locations explored

Kinda Pregnant was filmed primarily in Brooklyn, New York, with additional scenes shot across Manhattan. The principal photography started on February 26, 2024, and wrapped up by May 4, 2024. The film premiered on Netflix on February 5, 2025.

Directed by Tyler Spindel, the comedy film is written by Julie Paiva and stars Amy Schumer, Jillian Bell, Will Forte, Damon Wayans Jr., and Brianne Howey. The film follows Lainy, a woman who fakes a pregnancy out of jealousy and unexpectedly finds love along the way.

Shooting in New York City, particularly Brooklyn, was deliberate. Brooklyn offered the ideal urban backdrop for the movie, well-known for its active culture and varied neighbourhoods. Its artistic atmosphere, lively cafes, and quaint streets fit the movie's humorous but touching tone.

Filming locations of Kinda Pregnant

Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn served as the primary filming location for Kinda Pregnant, bringing Lainy’s quirky journey to life. The borough's artistic energy and historical appeal greatly influenced the film's look. Mostly, filming happened in famous Brooklyn areas, including Park Slope, DUMBO, and Williamsburg.

Williamsburg

Many of Lainy's humorous mishaps would find this neighborhood perfect because of its hip cafes, boutiques, and street murals. The colorful streets help to capture the fun and erratic vitality of the movie.

DUMBO

With its cobblestone streets and stunning views of the Manhattan skyline, DUMBO added a picturesque element to the film’s scenes. Locations near the Brooklyn Bridge were utilized for several shots.

Park Slope

This neighborhood’s classic brownstone homes and family-friendly vibe provided a warm and relatable setting for key moments in the movie.

Brooklyn’s diverse cultural scene added authenticity to Lainy’s comedic yet heartfelt experiences, making it a fitting choice for filming.

Manhattan, New York

While Brooklyn was the main filming hub, Manhattan also played a crucial role in Kinda Pregnant. Several scenes were shot in Central Park and other iconic locations across the borough.

Central Park

The park’s lush green landscapes and famous landmarks like Bethesda Terrace, Bow Bridge, and Sheep Meadow were used in key sequences. These locations added a contrast to the urban chaos of Brooklyn and provided a scenic backdrop for emotional and comedic moments.

SoHo and Midtown

Scenes set in Manhattan’s bustling streets, upscale restaurants, and trendy boutiques enhanced the modern feel of the film. Lainy’s experiences in these locations contribute to the comedic yet touching tone of the story.

Upper East Side

Known for its classic New York charm, the Upper East Side featured in moments that showcased Lainy’s personal growth and unexpected encounters.

Manhattan’s iconic skyline and fast-paced energy complemented the film’s comedic yet heartfelt moments, making it an essential part of the narrative.

Plot details

The story of Kinda Pregnant follows Lainy Newton (Amy Schumer), a woman who feels envious when her best friend, Kate (Jillian Bell), becomes pregnant. In an impulsive decision, she starts wearing a fake baby bump to gain attention and sympathy.

However, things take a turn when she meets Josh (Will Forte), a man she unexpectedly falls for. Now caught in a tangled web of lies, humor, and emotions, Lainy must find a way to come clean before her fake pregnancy leads to real consequences.

The film is bursting with light-hearted comedy, turbulent events, and a sincere message on self-discovery and honesty. Lainy finally gains insightful knowledge on friendship, love, and personal development as she negotiates the highs and lows of her dishonesty.

Cast of Kinda Pregnant

Amy Schumer as Lainy Newton

Jillian Bell as Kate

Will Forte as Josh

Damon Wayans Jr. as Dave

Brianne Howey as Megan

Chris Geere as Rawn

Alex Moffat as Rawn

Joel David Moore as a supporting character

Lizze Broadway as Shirley

Dave Attell, Urzila Carlson, and Francis Benhamou in additional roles

