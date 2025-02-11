"She's not funny" — Amy Schumer faces backlash for inappropriate classroom scene in Kinda Pregnant

Amy Schumer's latest Netflix film, Kinda Pregnant, has generated significant discussions online. In Kinda Pregnant, Schumer portrays Lainy, a woman dealing with personal struggles, and in one controversial moment, she delivers explicit dialogue in front of high school students. This scene has sparked discussions among viewers, with reactions ranging from praise for its humor and themes of female friendship to concerns about the particular classroom scene.

A Reddit thread discussing the movie captured the strong reactions from the viewers. A user commented on the thread:

"For a comedian... she's not funny."

"Amy Schumer? Grasping at ANY proverbial straw she can in a sad, uncomfortable, attempt to stay relevant and be taken seriously?! What is this, 2019?" another viewer commented.

Additional reactions echoed similar criticisms:

"Who is giving this woman money to make content? It's borderline criminal," commented one user.

"It wasn't funny at all. Just.. crude," said another user.

Some also mentioned other scenes which they found distasteful,

"Amy Schumer wrote the screenplay and was the star. She's a terrible writer, and her delivery of the material she wrote is terrible. I wanted to stop after the really distasteful gag where the little boy stabbed her in her pregnant stomach. I only made it about halfway and turned it off. Why Netflix paid her is the real mystery." another added.

While many criticized the scene, others on the thread shared some positive reactions to the movie and backed Schumer. One netizen who pointed out the R-rated nature of the film wrote:

"It's an R-rated comedy. If you are sensitive to this type of comedy, don't watch it. It's literally just a movie, and everyone in it is acting. It's really not that serious."

"Your first sentence nailed it. The truth is, she is WILDLY successful, which means A SH*TL*AD of people think she's funny and will watch her material. If that wasn't true, she wouldn't be allowed to release her own movies, comedy specials, and tv series. She's funny. The world thinks so. Get over it." commented another user.

"Idk me and my lady were cracking up watching it I've always thought she was hilarious she acts like all the white girls I've ever met," another said.

"It's a movie. It's not real. Stop applying real-life rules to a fictional movie," a user said.

User Cinemaphreak shared that comedy is subjective, and people should move on if certain humor doesn't fit one's taste.

The scene that garnered internet discourse is when Lainy, played by Schumer, enters a classroom visibly frustrated following a breakup. Instead of conducting a typical lesson, she makes inappropriate and suggestive remarks in front of her students. She aggressively reacts to a student's interpretation of Romeo and Juliet, forces another to describe what she believes is the true meaning of the play, and rants about relationships.

The scene escalates when Lainy explains the concept of explicit adult relationships using a diagram, instructing students to take notes before proceeding to throw their books in the trash and set them on fire. Fans have reacted strongly to the scene, with many calling it unnecessary and questioning its place in the film.

About Kinda Pregnant: Cast, plot, and production

Brianne Howey as Megan and Amy Schumer as Lainy in Kinda Pregnant (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Kinda Pregnant is a comedy-drama film produced by Happy Madison and directed by Tyler Spindel. The film stars Amy Schumer as Lainy, with supporting performances from Jillian Bell, Brianne Howey, Urzila Carlson, Lizze Broadway, and Will Forte.

Kinda Pregnant follows Lainy, who feels left behind when her childhood best friend becomes pregnant and straps on a fake pregnancy bump to fit in. What starts as an impulsive lie quickly spirals into chaos, leading to personal and professional consequences.

Kinda Pregnant explores themes of motherhood, friendship, and the pressure society places on women. Schumer, who co-wrote the screenplay with Julie Paiva, stated that she wanted to depict—

"The expectations placed on women when their peers start having children and how that can influence behavior."

The cast members of Kinda Pregnant have spoken about their experiences on set in a Netflix Tudum article published on February 5, 2025, highlighting the bond they formed while making the movie. Jillian Bell described her working relationship with Schumer as immediate and natural, saying,

"I felt safe with her from the start."

Brianne Howey said she was initially nervous about joining the project but praised Schumer for creating a welcoming environment. Lizze Broadway called the set a "12-hour stand-up show" filled with improvisation and comedy.

Tyler Spindel, the director, was also praised for his collaborative approach. Schumer noted that he was "egoless and open to improvisation," which allowed the cast to bring their unique comedic styles to the project. Kinda Pregnant blends slapstick humor with heartfelt moments, with one standout scene being a chaotic gender-reveal piñata mishap.

Despite Kinda Pregnant's focus on female friendships and personal growth, it has received mixed reactions from viewers, with most discussions centered around the controversial classroom scene. However, the cast hopes audiences will resonate with the film's message about finding one's place in the world and embracing change.

