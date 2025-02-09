Kinda Pregnant ending explained: Why did Lainy pretend to be pregnant?

Kinda Pregnant is a comedy movie, released on Netflix on February 5, 2025. Tyler Spindel is the director, and the script is written by Julie Paiva and Amy Schumer. The movie includes Schumer along with Jillian Bell, Brianne Howey, and Will Forte.

The story is about Lainy Newton, a schoolteacher in her 40s. She has always dreamt of having a family. Feeling sad, she turns to her best friend, Kate, for support. However, she feels jealous when she finds out that Kate is pregnant.

Lainy pretended to be pregnant because she longed for the love, validation, and sense of purpose that motherhood represented to her. After losing her mother young, she idealized family life.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Kinda Pregnant. Reader discretion is advised.

Kinda Pregnant’s ending: Lainy’s secret comes out

A still from Kinda Pregnant

In Kinda Pregnant, Lainy's fake pregnancy comes to light at the baby shower. Shirley, who is pregnant, hears Lainy talking to her close friend Fallon about "getting rid of the baby" and thinks Lainy is planning to have an abortion.

At the baby shower, Shirley invites Lainy up to the stage, thinking she will share some happy news. Feeling guilty and pressured by her new friends, Lainy finds it hard to maintain her lie.

Lainy knows the lie is getting out of hand. So she tries to stay low-key but ends up hiding a turkey under her dress to keep up the act. When Megan and Josh get to the event, Lainy starts to panic.

Shirley's argument makes her reveal that she is not pregnant, surprising everyone. The turkey falls, revealing her trick. Megan, Josh, and Kate feel hurt and upset because they feel let down.

Kinda Pregnant is a comedy, but its ending has an important message. Lainy’s journey is about accepting herself and realizing that true happiness comes from the inside, not from what others think. Her friendship with Kate, which was once affected by jealousy, is now her strongest connection.

Lainy struggles to confess the truth to Megan

A still from Kinda Pregnant

Lainy wasn’t trying to be mean in Kinda Pregnant. The simple thought behind all this pretense was that she just wanted to feel like she belonged and be accepted. Lainy felt comforted after meeting Megan, a mum who wasn't very happy about being pregnant again.

Megan liked how Lainy seemed independent and often complimented her for managing her pregnancy on her own. Whenever Lainy thought about confessing, Megan's words made her feel like she wasn’t being true to herself.

A key moment happens when Lainy goes to Megan's house. While making tea, her fake belly catches on fire, so she has to hide in the bathroom. Megan joins her without realizing it and talks openly about the difficulties of pregnancy and the pressures women face.

Lainy understands that her lie is wrong, but Megan's ongoing praise makes it hard for her to confess. She couldn’t stand the thought of losing the one person who believed in her strength and abilities.

Did Lainy find love with Josh in Kinda Pregnant?

A still from Kinda Pregnant

Lainy meets Josh, Megan's brother, with no prior planning. At first, she flirts with him at a coffee shop to avoid talking to a pregnant coworker she doesn't like. They grow closer when they meet again at Megan's house, and Lainy shares her phone number with him. Josh and her relationship grows fast as he takes her ice skating and expresses his feelings for her.

Lainy's growing feelings are clouded by the lies she has created. Josh thinks she is pregnant, so she keeps wearing the fake belly, even during intimate moments. She avoids touching others because she feels insecure about her body.

Josh is supportive and understanding, unaware of her trick. He finally admits that being with Lainy has made him realize that he is in search of a relationship with her. But Lainy, realizing she is living a lie, panics, and leaves.

When did Lainy finally confess?

A still from Kinda Pregnant

In Kinda Pregnant, Lainy's lies come to an end at the baby shower, where she feels the most guilty and scared of being found out. Kate and Shirley, both pregnant, have formed a close bond, leaving Lainy feeling left out. Shirley incorrectly thinks that Lainy is going to have an abortion. As a result, she makes Lainy speak about it in front of everyone.

Things get more intense for Lainy when she spots Megan and Josh at the party. In a panic, she tries to stick to her story, but the ridiculousness of hiding a turkey under her dress makes her give up. In a moment of desperation, she admits she isn’t pregnant, shocking the guests. Megan and Josh feel hurt, and Lainy has to handle the consequences.

A possible strain between Lainy and Josh after revealing the truth

A still from Kinda Pregnant

After finding out the truth, Lainy tries to make things right. She talks to Kate about her feelings, sharing that she feels jealous and insecure. Kate shares her difficulties, saying that her relationship with Mark has been tough. That's why she needs Lainy's help. This warm conversation strengthens their lifelong friendship.

Lainy wants to fix things. So she apologizes to Megan and shares why she acted the way she did. Megan, who has two children now, understands Lainy’s need for connection and forgives her. Josh is still hurt by her betrayal. He needs time to think about everything and doesn't take her back right away.

Lainy, now embracing self-love and honesty, is surprised when Josh arrives at her school on a Zamboni. In a grand romantic gesture, he admits that despite everything, he has fallen in love with her. As they start afresh together, it’s clear that while love doesn’t erase mistakes, it allows people to grow and move forward.

Kinda Pregnant is available to stream on Netflix.

