"I always harass him"—When Amy Schumer recounted calling out Bradley Cooper's name to annoy him

The popular comedian Amy Schumer became a household name after starring in the sketch comedy series Inside Amy Schumer. In 2015, she won the Peabody Award as well as the Emmy Award for 'Outstanding Variety Sketch Series' for her work on the show. The same year, she also starred in her first leading role, opposite Bill Hader, in Judd Apatow's s*x comedy Trainwreck.

The Life & Beth star appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 16, 2015. When host Fallon asked her how her life had changed following her recent success, Amy took the opportunity to talk about her crush on Bradley Cooper.

She said that she was invited to the Time's 100 Impact Awards, and admitted having her eyes set on Bradley Cooper at the event. Amy also recalled that she always screamed his name whenever she saw The Hangover star. The comedian said:

"I always harass him. To make my sister laugh, I shout his name."

What else did Amy Schumer say about Bradley Cooper?

Amy Schumer went on to say that she walked over to Bradley, and after chatting for a few minutes, she felt so in awe of his good looks that she wanted to leave the conversation. She elaborated by saying:

"I feel very uncomfortable talking to somebody that handsome. He’s really charismatic and stares into your eyes and asks you questions."

She shared that the two ended up talking for 30 minutes. Amy jokingly said that she left the conversation wondering if she was dating Bradley Cooper.

Ten years later, the 43-year-old comedian had a conversation with the 50-year-old Cooper. Amy recalled the incident on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on January 28, 2025. She mentioned their chat as follows:

"He said, 'You know, I turned 50 this year.' And he goes, 'You 50?' I tried to recover. Cause whatever, I'm 43, but I'm like, 'I will be 50, — but I'm not 50 yet..... But thank you for thinking of me.'"

Amy Schumer tied the knot in 2018

Amy is married to the celebrity chef Chris Fischer, whom she began dating in 2017. US Weekly reported that the couple tied the knot on February 13, 2018, in Malibu, California.

A year later, she gave birth to her son, Gene Attell Fischer, on May 5, 2019. Amy chose the middle name 'Attell' to honor her good friend and fellow comedian, Dave Attell. In April 2020, the Trainwreck star revealed in an episode of her podcast 3 Girls, 1 Keith that the couple changed their son's middle name to David after realizing that the previous one sounded like 'ge*ital."

In September 2021, Amy Schumer shared an Instagram post where she talked about battling health issues as she underwent hysterectomy to alleviate the symptoms of endometriosis. During an interview with News Not Noise in February 2024, she revealed about her Cushing syndrome diagnosis, a hormonal disorder characterized by long-term high levels of cortisol.

Amy Schumer stars in the Netflix comedy Kinda Pregnant

Amy Schumer stars in the latest Netflix's comedy film, Kinda Pregnant. Tyler Spindel has directed the movie and the screenplay is co-written by Julie Paiva and Schumer. Moreover, Adam Sandler, Tim Herlihy, Molly Sims, and Alex Saks, are among the film's producers.

Amy plays a school teacher named Lainy Newton, who fakes being pregnant after discovering that her best friend, Kate, is expecting. Her fellow cast members include Will Forte, Brianne Howey, Jillian Bell, Lizze Broadway, Damon Wayans Jr., Urzila Carlson, Alex Moffat, Chris Geere, Dave Attell, Molly Sims, Joel David Moore, and others.

The film, released on February 5, 2025, has received mixed or average reviews. It currently holds a 17% rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 12 critics' reviews.

