10 most hilarious moments from Jimmy Fallon show 

Hosted by actor and comedian Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is a popular late-night talk show that has created many viral pop culture moments in recent history.

A part of the Tonight Show franchise, the show is known for bringing various celebrities for a quick interview, Fallon’s monologue on current affairs, comedy sketches, and fun games. Over the years, the show has hosted various guests from different fields including former President Barack Obama, actress Nicole Kidman, and others.

The show was nominated multiple times for the Emmy Awards and has many funny moments that became popular on the internet. Viewers who would like a quick rundown of some such hilarious moments can check the list below.

1) Wheel of Impressions with Ariana Grande

Pop star Ariana Grande is known for her immaculate impressions of other singers and on Jimmy Fallon’s show, she showed off her talent when Fallon challenged her in the Wheel of Impressions segment. During the segment, she started with a hilarious but accurate impression of Britney Spears singing Mary Had a Little Lamb and went on to even cover Celine Dion in a duet with Fallon.

2) Daniel Radcliffe Raps

The Harry Porter star, Daniel Radcliffe, revealed his rapping talent on Fallon’s show when he confessed that he always had a liking for memorizing complicated verses. Fallon instantly asked Daniel if he could sing Blackalicious’s Alphabet Aerobics and the star did not disappoint as he breezed past through the fast song and wowed the viewers.

3) Morgan Freeman doing the Helium voice

The veteran actor Morgan Freeman is famously known for his deep and dignified voice. But when Fallon decides to bring two balloons and conduct the interview in a helium-filled voice, Freeman hesitantly gets into the fun and responds to the host’s questions in a hilariously squeaky voice.

4) Kevin Hart gets scared by Robert Irwin’s animals

In a special episode where Kevin Hart co-hosts the show with Fallon, the actor got hilariously scared when Robert Irwin, the son of the late Steve Irwin, decides to bring some exotic animals to the show. As Robert brings out his ostrich, snakes, and falcon, Hart can be seen jumping in fright, which leads to a funny moment on the show.

5) Jamming it out with Barack Obama

In a candid episode with former President, Barack Obama, Fallon decided to ‘slow jam the news’ and cover his achievements as a president. Heartfelt and comical, Fallon enlisted Obama’s successes while the ex-President also got into it and delivered some laughs.

6) Nicole Kidman admitting her crush on Jimmy Fallon

Back in 2015, Nicole Kidman came on Jimmy Fallon’s show for the first time and revealed to the host and the audience that the popular actress had a crush on Fallon back in the day. Dumbfounded by this disclosure, Fallon does not know how to react and Kidman hilariously tells the story of how they had an unknowingly failed date.

7) Jack Black’s funny saxophone performance

Jack Black is a man of many talents and on the Fallon show in 2018, he showcases his musical prowess when Fallon urges him to play the Sax-a-Boom (a brightly colored toy instrument that Black performs with at his live shows). Jack creates a famous moment when he plays a catchy tune and deftly collaborates with the house band, The Roots.

8) Lip Sync Battle with Emma Stone

The Lip Sync Battle is a popular part of the show where actors show off their lip-syncing chops. While many celebrities have participated in this segment, Emma Stone’s blazing performance of DJ Khaled’s fast-paced ‘All I Do Is Win’ has turned into a viral moment. Everyone knows that Fallon does a great job in this segment, but Stone’s dedication to the song, even had Fallon surprised.

9) Will Ferrell’s hilarious performance in Tight Pants

A recurring sketch on the show, Tight Pants, is one of the weirdest yet laughable segments and when Will Ferrell joins, he makes sure that the viewers are in splits. Dressed in classic 1970s attire and donning tight white pants, he goes on to sing and dance about the tightness of his pants, forcing Jimmy Fallon to join in as well. As the two start bickering over whose dress is better, the audiences get a good laugh.

10) Harrison Ford pierces Jimmy Fallon’s ears

The show is known for its outrageous segments and one such time, Fallon decided to sacrifice himself. In one of the episodes with Harrison Ford, Fallon tells Ford to pierce his ear on television. Hilariously scared and nervous, Fallon keeps entertaining his audience while Ford calmly and deftly performs the surgery on the show’s host.

