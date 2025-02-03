"He has more Grammys" - Netizens in disbelief as Bradley Cooper surpasses Ariana Grande in Grammy wins

Bradley Cooper's latest Grammy win has left social media users stunned. The actor-director now has more Grammy Awards than some of the biggest names in music, including Ariana Grande.

At the 2025 Grammy Awards, Cooper won Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media for Maestro, the Leonard Bernstein biopic he directed and starred in. This brings his total Grammy wins to three, surpassing Grande, who has two.

His previous Grammy wins include Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Shallow with Lady Gaga and Best Compilation Soundtrack for A Star Is Born.

The news quickly spread across social media, with many fans reacting in disbelief at Cooper's Grammy success, most of them stating that Cooper has won more Grammy's than most celebrated artists.

"He has more grammys than ariana grande damn @nikkehot tweeted,"

"You know 2025 is a wild year cause Bradley Cooper already has more Grammy wins than Ariana Grande and she could end up winning an acting Oscar before he does source" another user tweeted.

"Bradley Cooper has more grammys than Nicki Minaj and Selena Gomez" @Dev0nne10 tweeted.

"More than Snoop Dogg, Diana Ross, Katy Perry, Lana Del Rey, Sia, Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Lopez combined." a fan tweeted.

Many fans talked about how Cooper has won more Grammys than Oscars:

"bradley cooper having 3 grammys and no oscars is sending me so bad." @cineyawn tweeted

Bradley papi Cooper is now a 3x Grammy winner! Time for his sophomore album as a main pop girlie." a fan tweeted.

"i don't know, but i still find pretty funny that Bradley Cooper has won more Grammys (2) than Oscars (0)." Another fan tweeted.

"Music awards kinder to him than movie awards," a fan tweeted.

A few fans seemingly attributed Cooper's success to Lady Gaga:

"Thank you Lady Gaga," a fan tweeted

The discussion around Cooper’s Grammy wins remains active, with some questioning how film-related music is recognized by the industry, while others continue to express surprise at his achievements in the field of music.

Bradley Cooper's Grammy history

Bradley Cooper (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

In 2019, Bradley Cooper received his first Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Shallow, the duet he performed with Lady Gaga from A Star Is Born. In that same year, the soundtrack of the film also received the award for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

Shallow received additional nominations for Record of the Year and Song of the Year, but did not secure a win.

The song’s acclaim reached further than the Grammys, securing an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for Best Original Song, establishing it as one of the most celebrated film songs of recent times. This acknowledgment established Cooper in the music industry in a manner that few actors have experienced.

In 2025, Cooper won his third Grammy for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media for Maestro, a biographical film about Leonard Bernstein, which he both directed and acted in.

The soundtrack of the film received acclaim for its music quality and was acknowledged by the Recording Academy, enhancing Cooper’s reputation in the music field.

Bradley Cooper's life and work in films and music

Bradley Cooper speaks onstage (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

Bradley Cooper is primarily recognized for his roles in Hollywood as an actor and director. He has appeared in movies like Silver Linings Playbook, American Sniper, and A Star Is Born, the last of which was his first time directing.

Bradley Cooper's depiction of musician Jackson Maine in A Star Is Born received extensive acclaim, and the film's soundtrack, showcasing his vocal performances, achieved both commercial and critical success.

As per IMDb, Cooper is scheduled to appear in Is This Thing On?, a comedy-drama directed by comedian Chris Rock, which is presently in pre-production. Moreover, IMDb states that he is connected to Bullitt, a remake of the 1968 classic, where he will assume the role first portrayed by Steve McQueen.

