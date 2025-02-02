You're Cordially Invited soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the movie

Music plays a pivotal role in shaping the comedic and emotional beats of You're Cordially Invited, the 2025 romantic comedy starring Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon. Directed by Nicholas Stoller, the film blends humor, family dynamics, and romance, with a soundtrack that reflects the contrast between its two lead characters.

From heartfelt moments to outrageous comedic gags, the songs in the film serve as more than just background noise as they amplify the humor, add emotional weight, and in some cases drive the narrative forward.

With the story centering on a chaotic wedding weekend, the music choices range from classic country duets to contemporary pop hits. Some songs serve as recurring motifs, reinforcing relationships between characters, while others punctuate key comedic moments.

From Stevie Wonder’s sentimental Isn’t She Lovely to the over-the-top spectacle of Cherry Pie by Warrant, the You're Cordially Invited soundtrack captures the film’s mix of heartfelt sincerity and unexpected comedy. Here’s a breakdown of every major song featured in the movie and how each track contributes to the story.

Exploring in detail all the songs featured in You're Cordially Invited

The film revolves around two weddings that are accidentally double-booked at the same venue, which is a small inn on Palmetto Island, Georgia. Will Ferrell’s character, Jim, is a devoted single father determined to give his daughter Jenni the perfect wedding.

Meanwhile, Reese Witherspoon’s Margot, a high-powered television producer, is equally committed to planning her younger sister Neve’s big day. As their respective weddings clash, Jim and Margot find themselves locked in a battle of wills, leading to escalating chaos and unexpected connections.

Throughout the film, music enhances the humor and emotional depth of these conflicts. Certain tracks highlight the generational and stylistic differences between Jim and Margot, while others underline the relationships they have with their families.

Here are all the key songs in You're Cordially Invited

1) Isn't She Lovely– Stevie Wonder

The film opens with this iconic Stevie Wonder song, setting the tone for Jim’s unwavering love and admiration for his daughter, Jenni. Initially played in its original upbeat form, the track humorously shifts into a slower, melancholic version once Jim realizes that Jenni is engaged, signaling his reluctant acceptance of the upcoming wedding.

2) Zebra Dance – That Chicc (feat. Kali J)

Margot’s career as a television producer is showcased through this high-energy track, which plays during a sequence featuring a costumed performer from her hit show.

This moment not only highlights her professional success but also includes a surprise cameo by Wyatt Russell, whose true identity as the show’s masked dancer is revealed later in the film.

3) Call Me Maybe – Carly Rae Jepsen

This upbeat pop hit plays during a lighthearted moment when Jim and Margot, still at odds, realize they have to share a bathroom space at the venue. While Jim helps Jenni with her hair, Call Me Maybe plays in the background, adding a comedic contrast between the playful song and their increasingly tense interactions.

4) Cha-Cha Slide- Mr. C The Slide Man

Reese Witherspoon - Source: Getty

During Jenni and Oliver’s rehearsal dinner, this party favorite gets the guests on their feet. Initially reluctant to embrace the modern wedding trends, Jim is later seen enthusiastically participating in the group dance, much to Margot’s amusement.

5) Islands in the Stream- Dolly Parton & Kenny Rogers

Will Ferrel, Reese Witherspoon - Source: Getty

A recurring song throughout the film, this classic duet serves both comedic and sentimental purposes. Jim and Jenni sing it together at the rehearsal dinner, much to the discomfort of Margot, who finds its romantic lyrics inappropriate for a father-daughter duo.

However, the song takes on deeper emotional significance when Jim reveals it was a favorite of Jenni’s late mother.

6) With Arms Wide Open– Nick Jonas

You're Cordially Invited (Image Via Amazon Prime Video)

In one of the film’s standout comedic moments, Nick Jonas appears in a cameo role as the pastor officiating Neve and Dixon’s wedding in You're Cordially Invited. Before beginning the ceremony, he insists on performing With Arms Wide Open a dramatic and unexpected musical moment that blends humor with the film’s running theme of exaggerated wedding mishaps.

7) Bless the Broken Road– Rascal Flatts

You're Cordially Invited (Image Via Amazon Prime Video)

This song plays during Neve and Dixon’s first dance, symbolizing their love. Initially, the song choice is met with resistance from Margot, who believes it doesn't fit the wedding’s aesthetic. However, Neve stands her ground, using the moment to assert her independence from her sister’s control.

8) Lose You to Love Me – Selena Gomez

You're Cordially Invited -New York Screening - Source: Getty

As Jenni and Oliver ultimately decide to annul their marriage, they post a video announcing their decision. The clip is set to Selena Gomez’s Lose You to Love Me, a breakup anthem that perfectly encapsulates their amicable yet bittersweet split.

9) Cherry Pie– Warrant

You're Cordially Invited- New York Screening - Source: Getty

Played during one of the film’s climactic comedic sequences, Cherry Pie underscores Jim’s elaborate (and ultimately disastrous) attempt to propose to Margot. Though Margot rejects a traditional engagement, she suggests eloping instead. Meanwhile, Dixon and his fellow Chippendale dancers unexpectedly break into a celebratory dance number, adding an over-the-top flourish to the scene.

10) Islands in the Stream (Reprise) – Reese Witherspoon & Will Ferrell

You're Cordially Invited- UK Special Screening - Source: Getty

The film concludes with a duet between Jim and Margot, reprising Islands in the Stream, this time in a more fitting romantic context. The moment marks their transition from rivals to partners, with the rest of the wedding guests joining in for a feel-good finale.

Other songs in the film are:

“Cake by the Ocean” by DNCE

“Con Mis Gatas” by La Favi

“Overture and Night Waltz” from A Little Night Music (Original Broadway Cast)

“Odyssey” by Beck & Phoenix

“Shine” by Last Trip to the Moon

“Coming Home” by Leon Bridges

“Modern Girl” by Bleachers

“Lose It” by LG (Team Genius)

“Come Around and Love Me” by Jalen Ngonda

“Right Round” by Flo Rida

“Need to Belong” by Laura Lee

“River Road” by Jerry Kalaf

“Slow Down” by Magnus Ferrell (feat. Deacon)

“Casper Slide Part 2 20th Anniversary Edition” by DJ Casper

“Water’s Edge” by Jerry Kalaf

Get Down Tonight” by KC and the Sunshine Band

“Wish You Well” by Jade Bird

“Ain’t It a Shame” by Céleigh Chapman

“What You Did” by Hannah Jadagu

“You and Me” by Penny & The Quarters

“Only You” by Yaz

“Right Here Waiting” by Richard Marx

“Chapel of Love” by The Dixie Cups

Details on listening options for You're Cordially Invited soundtrack explored

As of now, You're Cordially Invited does not have an official soundtrack album available for purchase or streaming. However, individual songs featured in the film can be found on digital platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. Additionally, portions of the film’s original score have been released online, including an orchestral piece titled End Suite, which is currently available on Spotify.

Interested viewers can watch You're Cordially Invited on Amazon Prime Video.

