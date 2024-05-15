You're Cordially Invited starring Will Ferell and Reese Witherspoon: Release date, cast, trailer, and more 

The anticipation is building for the latest rom-com film, You're Cordially Invited, starring Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell. Fans of both actors are looking forward to this film as its exciting trailer dropped on May 14, 2024.

The film is slated to make its global debut on Prime Video on January 30, 2025. The movie revolves around a woman planning her sister's perfect wedding and the father of a bride-to-be discovering their destination wedding at a remote island resort that is double-booked.

Cast members of You're Cordially Invited

You're Cordially Invited brings together a vibrant cast, with Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell at the helm. Witherspoon portrays a meticulous planner of her sister's wedding, while Ferrell steps into the shoes of a father witnessing his daughter's big day turning chaotic.

Notably, Jack McBrayer plays the hotelier whose mistake sets off the double-booked disaster. The supporting cast members include Geraldine Viswanathan, Meredith Hagner, and Jimmy Tatro.

Here is a list of the other cast members:

Stony Blyden as Oliver

Leanne Morgan

Rory Scovel

Keyla Monterroso Mejia

Ramona Young

Celia Weston

Wesley Mann as Pastor Jerry

Abi Beaux as Lyric

Lauren Halperin as Hair & Makeup Person

Zamani Wilder as Lexi

Sydney Wease as Georgia

Jack Caron as Brandon

Matt Mercurio as Sam

Lauren Holt as Abigail

Ginny MacColl as MawMaw

Ava Hill as Jasmine

Samantha Binkerd as Addie

Krishna Sistla Ward as Pooja

Josué Charles as Josh

Kermit Rolison as Sumner

Wyatt Hunt as Dawson

Director and Producers of You're Cordially Invited

The upcoming film, You're Cordially Invited, is directed by Nicholas Stoller. He is known for creating movies that balance humor with relatable human experiences. Some of his best comedy movies include Neighbors and Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

The film is a collaboration between Amazon and MGM Studios. Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum join the project as producers via Gloria Sanchez, alongside Lauren Neustadter and Reese Witherspoon via Hello Sunshine.

Plot summary

In You're Cordially Invited, Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell find themselves in a comedic standoff when their planned weddings collide due to a booking error at a charming resort on a remote island off the coast of Georgia.

Witherspoon's character is all set to orchestrate her sister’s dream wedding, while Ferrell's character is the anxious father eager to celebrate his daughter's special day. Forced to share the same space and resources, the two parties engage in a playful but desperate battle to claim the venue, leading to a series of laugh-out-loud mishaps and some unlikely friendships.

With a star-studded cast, a renowned director, and a plot full of twists, You're Cordially Invited is all set to enthrall the audience on Prime Video on January 30, 2025.