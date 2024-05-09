Where was Netflix Mother of the Bride filmed? All shooting locations explored

Netflix's highly anticipated romantic comedy Mother of the Bride brings together a talented ensemble cast led by Brooke Shields and Miranda Cosgrove. Shields, known for iconic roles such as The Blue Lagoon and Suddenly Susan, will play Lana, a mother whose world changes when her daughter Emma, played by Cosgrove of iCarly fame, announces her plans for a destination wedding in Thailand.

Mark Waters, who also directed Mean Girls and Freaky Friday, is behind the making of this film about Lana dealing with her daughter's upcoming wedding and all the family drama that comes with it.

Checking out different filming spots, such as the beautiful Phuket, really amps up the movie's look and feel, making it more accurate and engaging for viewers. It helps bring the character's world to life, taking the cinematic experience up a notch.

Netflix film Mother of the Bride's primary filming locations

Phuket, Thailand

Phuket was where they mainly filmed the Netflix rom-com Mother of the Bride. The island's gorgeous scenery and variety of landscapes made it the perfect backdrop for the movie. The producers made sure to use Phuket's famous beaches like Patong Beach, Kata Beach, and the hidden gem Laem Singh Beach, which you can only reach by boat.

These beautiful beach spots were just right for the movie's romantic scenes and beach parties. The filmmakers also captured scenes in Phuket's vibrant Old Town, blending Sino-Portuguese architecture with colorful shops. It gave the movie a real Thai feel and added charm to the scenes.

In some ways, Brooke Shields' time spent shooting for Mother of the Bride in Thailand was like a vacation.

She told People Magazine:

"We just spent all our time together. We spent our days off together. We ate all our meals together. (...) We all became really good friends. It was so refreshing."

The famous Great Buddha of Phuket, a 45-meter-tall statue located in the Nakkerd Hills with stunning island views, was also featured in the film. The Mother of the Bride movie showed the island's natural beauty, unique culture, and varied landscapes using Phuket as its central filming location. The breathtaking tropical backdrop of Phuket helped the movie's plot's romantic and magical mood.

Phang Nga Bay, Thailand

Phang Nga Bay was used as a filming site for Mother of the Bride between the Thai mainland and the island of Phuket. This charming harbor is a well-liked location for boat trips and other water sports because of its striking limestone cliffs, emerald-green waves, and secret coves.

Using Phang Nga Bay's breathtaking natural environment, the filmmakers most likely used the bay for a romantic yacht scene. The characters in the movie would have had a fantastic backdrop if they had been able to sail around the bay's famous limestone structures and discover its hidden corners.

The rugged terrain of Phang Nga Bay and its calm atmosphere are the ideal setting for the love story of Mother of the Bride. By making the most of this spectacular location, the makers created an idyllic and scenic atmosphere for those watching, thus boosting the overall audiovisual experience.

On May 9, 2024, Mother of the Bride will only be available on Netflix. Netflix customers will be able to watch the movie on the streaming service. In the US, Netflix subscription rates begin at $7.99 a month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback