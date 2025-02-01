Where to watch You're Cordially Invited? Viewing option for the romantic comedy film explored

You're Cordially Invited is a romantic comedy starring Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon, released on Prime Video on January 30, 2025. Directed by Nicholas Stoller, it follows two families with clashing wedding plans. This marks Ferrell and Witherspoon's first collaboration and is available exclusively for streaming.

The plot of You're Cordially Invited revolves around two families preparing for weddings. Jim, played by Will Ferrell, is organizing his daughter's wedding, while Margot, portrayed by Reese Witherspoon, is planning her sister’s big day.

When they get to know they have both reserved the same venue, their enthusiasm becomes disorganizing. Neither family is ready to give up, which results in funny attempts to outshine one another and land the spot.

Trending

Streaming availability of You're Cordially Invited

You're Cordially Invited is only accessible via Prime Video and isn't available in theaters. The movie has been available to all Prime members worldwide since its January 30, 2025, release. The movie is available for viewing at any time by logging into their Amazon Prime Video account.

Streaming date on Prime Video

The movie came out for streaming on January 30, 2025, and has been getting good reviews since. The duration of the movie is 1 hour and 49 minutes, which makes it perfect for a fun comedy night.

Watching without Prime subscription

For those without a Prime Video subscription, Amazon provides a 30-day free trial whereby new users may view this movie alongside other movies and shows. Still, given the movie is an Amazon Original, it is unlikely to be rent or purchase eligible on other sites.

All about the movie

The film follows Jim, a father eager to give his daughter the perfect wedding, and Margot, a wedding planner dedicated to her sister’s big day. Both families schedule the same gorgeous location inadvertently. As they refuse to compromise, chaos results from complex pranks, attempts at sabotage, and lots of funny moments. It's an interesting viewing since the scenario spirals out of control involving live alligators and other surprising turns.

Directed by Nicholas Stoller, the film is produced by Amazon MGM Studios in collaboration with Gloria Sanchez Productions and Hello Sunshine. Stoller, known for his expertise in comedy, ensures a mix of humor and heartfelt moments throughout the movie.

Also Read: You're Cordially Invited starring Will Ferell and Reese Witherspoon: Release date, cast, trailer, and more

Main cast of the movie

The primary cast of the movie includes:

Will Ferrell as Jim, the father of the bride

Reese Witherspoon as Margot, the wedding planner and sister of the other bride

Geraldine Viswanathan as Jenni, Jim’s daughter and the bride

Meredith Hagner as Neve, Margot’s younger sister and the other bride

Jack McBrayer as Leslie

Nick Jonas in a supporting role

Leanne Morgan, Celia Weston, and Jimmy Tatro in additional roles

Also Read: You’re Cordially Invited trailer release: Will Farrell and Reese Witherspoon go wild in Amazon Prime rom-com

You're Cordially Invited is set to remain a popular pick for rom-com lovers on Prime Video. Stay tuned for more news and updates on You're Cordially Invited and similar projects as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback