You’re Cordially Invited trailer release: Will Farrell and Reese Witherspoon go wild in Amazon Prime rom-com

The trailer of Amazon Prime's upcoming rom-com You’re Cordially Invited was released on YouTube on May 14, 2024. The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video on January 30, 2025, and stars Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon. The trailer gave fans a look into the comedic chaos that ensues when a small resort accidentally double-books two weddings.

While Reese plays the role of a woman planning her sister's wedding, Will is seen as the father of the second bride in You're Cordially Invited. They lead a talented ensemble cast in what promises to be a delightful romantic comedy. Scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime on January 30, 2025, the film has already generated excitement among fans of the rom-com genre.

The trailer of You’re Cordially Invited was officially released on Amazon Prime Video's social media handles with the caption:

"Reese Witherspoon. Will Ferrell. You’re Cordially Invited. January 30 on Prime Video."

Reese Witherspoon also shared that trailer of You’re Cordially Invited on her Instagram handle.

What is You’re Cordially Invited about?

The upcoming film looks at the chaos that follows when a remote island resort double-books two weddings in the same compound. It shows the tension and mayhem that takes place as the two families adjust to the situation.

Reese Witherspoon plays the role of a woman who is meticulously planning her sister's wedding. Meanwhile, Will Ferrell is the father of the other bride, whose wedding is set to be held in the same resort on the same weekend as Reese's sister's wedding.

Witherspoon and Ferrell are shown as dominants who play major roles on both sides of the conflict and their interactions are hilarious as they try to secure the venue for themselves.

The trailer shows Reese Witherspoon’s character checking into the bridal suite of a luxury resort for her sister's wedding that she is planning. At the same time, Will Ferrell also enters and says that that wouldn't be possible as his daughter is getting married the same weekend. That is when they are told that the weddings have been double-booked by an accident.

The trailer for You’re Cordially Invited has several scenes showing the rivalry between Witherspoon and Ferrell as they try to get their loved ones married. It also has a scene when family members fall into a lake and one where Ferrell is seen struggling with a crocodile as Witherspoon tells him to hold the animal by its tail.

Although the families don't get along together initially, the chaos of the situation could see the formation of unlikely friendships and allies.

Cast list of You’re Cordially Invited

Apart from Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell as the leads in You're Cordially Invited, the supporting cast includes Leanne Morgan and Geraldine Vishwanathan. The other cast members include:

Jimmy Tatro

Meredith Hagner

Celia Weston

Keyla Monterroso

Krishna Sistsla Ward

Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell's work front

Actress and producer Reese Witherspoon is taking on a new and different role in You’re Cordially Invited. Her character is slightly different than her usual romantic lead as she is shown as a meticulous planner doing everything she can to make her sister's wedding perfect.

Witherspoon has been a part of the film industry for several decades now and is popular for her roles in Legally Blonde, Walk the Line, and Wild. She was also one of the leads in the HBO series Big Little Lies and is a part of The Morning Show since 2019. She has served as a producer through Hello Sunshine, her production company that focuses majorly on women's stories.

Presently, Witherspoon is also a part of several Amazon MGM studios' projects including the Legally Blonde spinoff TV show. The series created by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage will expand upon the beloved franchise. The You’re Cordially Invited star is also producing Elle, a prequel of Legally Blonde featuring the protagonist, Elle Woods, during high school.

Witherspoon was most recently seen in the Netflix film Your Place or Mine, starring opposite Ashton Kutcher.

Meanwhile, her You’re Cordially Invited co-star Will Ferrel has also several accolades to his name. The actor-comedian started his career in the entertainment industry with Saturday Night Live in the 1990s. After leaving the show in 2002, he has appeared in multiple films as the comic lead.

His notable performances include films like Elf, Step Brothers, Zoolander, and Megamind. He was most recently seen in Greta Gerwig's 2023 film Barbie as the CEO of Mattel.

The You’re Cordially Invited actor announced that he will be starring in his scripted 10-episode comedy series, GOLF, which was picked up by Netflix. The series also stars Ramy Youssef and Josh Rabinowitz.

Ferrell will also voice a new villain, Maxime Le Mal, in Despicable Me 4.

You’re Cordially Invited exclusively releases on January 30, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video.