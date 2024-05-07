Despicable Me 4 drops new trailer giving a glimpse of the rise of the Mega Minions

On May 8, 2024, Illumination dropped the new trailer for Despicable Me 4, which has audiences thrilled with its fresh content and the introduction of the Mega Minions. Following the colossal success of Minions: The Rise of Gru, which nearly grossed a billion worldwide, the new installment marks the return of the beloved franchise after seven years.

Fans have been delighted to hear the familiar tones of acclaimed actors Steve Carell and Kirsten Wiig, both nominated for Oscars. Joining the fray are Will Ferrell and Sofia Vergara, adding a devious twist to the plot.

Despicable Me 4 returns with the Gru Family

The trailer of Despicable Me 4 promises a heartwarming yet thrilling continuation of the Gru family's adventures. The story picks up with Gru, voiced by Steve Carell, and his wife Lucy, played by Kirsten Wiig, navigating family life with their daughters Margo, Edith, and Agnes, and a new addition, Gru Jr.

This sequel not only explores the dynamics of an expanding family but also introduces a formidable challenge that puts their bond to the test. The family finds themselves on the run from Gru’s new nemesis, Maxime Le Mal, voiced by Emmy winner Will Ferrell, and his cunning girlfriend Valentina, voiced by Emmy nominee Sofia Vergara. The stakes are higher than ever, and the family's unity becomes their greatest strength as they confront these menacing foes.

Mega Minions: A New Twist

In an unexpected twist, the preview unveils that the Minions undergo a metamorphosis into what is labeled the Mega Minions. This enhancement, resembling a Captain America-level super soldier initiative, equips them with remarkable abilities such as superpower, flight, and heat gaze capable of penetrating the Earth.

This upgrade nods to the superhero trend and expands the Minions' roles, making sure they stay at the heart of what makes the franchise appealing while adding a new twist to their playful adventures.

Fresh faces and creative minds

The creative team behind Despicable Me 4 includes industry veterans and new talents that promise to deliver a top-tier cinematic experience. One of the original creators of Minions, Chris Renaud joined hands with Patrick Delage to co-direct the upcoming film.

Adding layers of depth and humor to the screenplay are Emmy-winning writer Mike White, celebrated for The White Lotus, alongside Ken Daurio, who has shaped the narrative arc of all the Despicable Me films.

The cast welcomes newcomers Joey King, Stephen Colbert, and Chloe Fineman, each bringing their unique voices and fresh takes that inject new energy and charm into the story.

Scheduled to open in theaters on July 3, 2024, Despicable Me 4 is set to captivate audiences with its unique blend of humor, heart, and high-stakes action.

The lasting charm of Gru will keep on growing along with the upcoming film adding layers to the franchise, Gru's family, and their sidekicks. This next chapter is set to be a blockbuster hit and along with that a delightful new installment in this much-loved animated series.

