What role does Jillian Bell play in Kinda Pregnant? Character role explored

Netflix's newest comedy film Kinda Pregnant stars Saturday Night Live alum Jillian Bell in a key role. Directed by American director and comedian Tyler Spindel, this movie stars Amy Schumer in the lead role of Lainy Newton. It premiered on Netflix on February 5, 2025.

Jillian Bell plays the role of Kate in the movie. Kate is Lainy's pregnant best friend who has doubts about becoming a mother. Bell is best known for her comedic roles in the 2011 series, Workaholics. Over the years, she has starred in several movies and shows, most of which are from the comedy genre.

What role does Jillian Bell play in Kinda Pregnant

Jillian Bell in Kinda Pregnant (Image via Netflix)

As previously mentioned, Jillian Bell plays the role of Kate in the comedy film. Kate and Lainy (Amy Schumer) have been friends since childhood when they lost their mothers. While Lainy has always wanted to be a mother, Kate is not as thrilled by the idea. When Kate ends up getting pregnant before her best friend, Lainy spirals.

Born and raised in Nevada, Bell began studying improv at the mere age of eight. She kickstarted her TV career in 2006 with the role of Denise in Crossbows & Mustaches. She joined Saturday Night Live as a writer in 2009.

All about Kinda Pregnant's plot

In Kinda Pregnant, best friends Lainy and Kate become co-workers when they join the same school as teachers. It has been Lainy's lifelong dream to become a mother, but she is nowhere close to it even at 40 years old. After breaking up with her boyfriend of four years, Lainy learns that Kate is pregnant.

The news that Shirley, a younger teacher at their school, is also pregnant adds insult to injury. Lainy tries on a pregnancy belly and decides to keep on faking the pregnancy even after she meets a new romantic prospect. However, things go downhill, and in classic rom-com fashion, her made-up pregnancy falls apart.

Cast and characters

A still from Kinda Pregnant (Image via Netflix)

Besides Schumer and Bell who play the role of Lainy and Kate respectively, the movie's cast includes other comedy geniuses. Ginny & Georgia star Brianne Howey plays the role of Megan Taylor, a pregnant woman. Other cast members are:

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Will Forte appears as Josh, a guy Lainy meets at a coffee shop.

Gen V star Lizze Broadway appears as Shirley, a colleague Lainy despises.

Chris Geere stars as Steve, Megan Taylor's husband.

Stand-up comedian Urzils Carson plays the role of Fallon, Lainy's quirky colleague.

Avatar actor Joel David Moore has joined the cast as Kate's husband, Mark

The Bear actor Alex Moffat appears as Rawn.

New Girl actor Damon Wayans Jr. plays the role of Lainy's long-time boyfriend, Dave.

Production and direction

As previously mentioned, Tyler Spindel is the director of Kinda Pregnant. He is best known for directing the 2020 black comedy film, The Wrong Missy, and the 2023 action comedy, The Out-Laws, which his uncle Adam Sandler produced.

This movie reunited Spindel with Sandler, who produced under the Happy Madison Productions banner. Amy Schumer is also a producer of this movie alongside Molly Sims who produced under the Something Happy Productions banner.

Interested viewers can stream Kinda Pregnant on Netflix.

