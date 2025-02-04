Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey gains momentum with the addition of Elliot Page and 3 other cast members

The casting process for Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated movie The Odyssey is in full swing, as netizens continue to wake up each week to new additions to the cast. Recently, it was announced that the film, based on Homer's ancient Greek epic poem of the same name, has four new cast members: Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin, and Samantha Morton.

While Page, Patel, and Irwin have previously collaborated with Nolan, The Odyssey will mark Morton's first partnership with the celebrated filmmaker.

For those unfamiliar, Page worked with Nolan on Inception, where he portrayed Ariadne, an architecture student. Patel collaborated with Nolan on Tenet, playing the role of Mahir, a fixer. Irwin, on the other hand, worked with Nolan on Interstellar, where he lent his voice to TARS, the robot. In addition to voicing the character, he also assisted in operating and handling the robot.

Trending

The actors who have been finalized to feature in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey till now

Expand Tweet

With the addition of Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin, and Samantha Morton, the cast for The Odyssey looks something like this based on reports from Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter:

Tom Holland: Best known for playing Spider-Man in the Spider-Man franchise (2017-2021) and Nathan Drake in Uncharted (2022).

Zendaya: Best known for playing MJ in the Spider-Man franchise (2017-2021) and Chani in the Dune franchise (2021-2024).

Matt Damon: Best known for playing Will Hunting in Good Will Hunting (1997) and Dr. Mark Watney in The Martian (2015).

Anne Hathaway: Best known for playing Mia Thermopolis in the Princess Diaries franchise (2001-2004) and Fantine in Les Misérables (2012).

Robert Pattinson: Best known for playing Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga film franchise (2008–2012) and Neil in Tenet (2020).

Lupita Nyong'o: Best known for playing Patsey in 12 Years a Slave (2013) and Nakia in the Black Panther film franchise (2018-2022).

Charlize Theron: Best known for playing Josephine "Josey" Aimes in North Country (2005) and Imperator Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road (2015).

Jon Bernthal: Best known for playing Shane Walsh in The Walking Dead (2010–2012; 2018), Punisher in The Punisher (2017), and Michael Berzatto in The Bear (2022–present).

Benny Safdie: Best known for playing Nikolas "Nick" Nikas in Good Time (2017) and Edward Teller in Oppenheimer (2023).

John Leguizamo: Best known for playing Raymond Santana Sr. in When They See Us (2019) and Bruno Madrigal in Encanto (2021).

Elliot Page: Best known for playing Juno MacGuff in Juno (2007) and Viktor/Vanya Hargreeves/Number Seven in The Umbrella Academy (2019-2024).

Himesh Patel: Best known for playing Tamwar Masood in EastEnders ((2007–2016) and Jeevan Chaudhary in Station Eleven (2021).

Bill Irwin: Best known for playing Dr. Peter Lindstrom on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999-present) and Cary Loudermilk in Legion (2017-2019).

Samantha Morton: Best known for playing Iris in Under the Skin (1997) and Mary Lou Barebone in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016).

About The Odyssey

Expand Tweet

According to a post by Universal Pictures on December 24, 2024, shared on their official X account, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey "is a mythic action epic shot across the world" and is based on "Homer’s foundational saga."

The post also highlights that the film is being shot using cutting-edge IMAX film technology and notes that its release date is set for July 17, 2026.

Stay updated on the latest trends in TV Shows and Movies as 2025 commences.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback