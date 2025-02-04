Who is Nate Moore? Black Panther 3 producer denies online rumors that Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa will be recast

Black Panther 3 producer Nate Moore denied online rumors that T'Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman, will be recast. The actor passed away in 2020. The rumors cropped up in November 2024 when actor Denzel Washington revealed in a TODAY interview that writer-director Ryan Coogler is writing a role for him in the upcoming Black Panther movie. After the news went viral, rumors surfaced that Marvel is reportedly considering recasting T'Challa.

According to Deadline, Nate Moore has been an executive producer in development and production at Marvel Studios since 2010. He is leaving the studio in early 2025 to become a producer outside of Marvel. Moore will stay with Marvel until the release of Captain America: Brave New World, the movie he is currently working on.

In an interview with ComicBook on February 3, Moore said the recasting rumors were untrue and that they have yet to discuss it with Coogler since the director is busy with his movie, Sinners. Moore said,

"The truth is, there's no truth to those rumors. Never say never to anything, we haven't really had a lot of creative conversations with Ryan Coogler yet, because he's finishing his film Sinners, which comes out this year."

Moore also revealed they would start discussing Black Panther 3 later this year and advised Marvel fans not to believe rumors on the internet.

"We'll get into it later this year, but everything you read online is not true, if for no other reason than we just haven't started [working on it]."

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly on February 3, Moore said they haven't started working on the story, so he is unsure whether the role of T'Challa will be recast. He clarified that it is "too early" to discuss recasting. He said,

"We don't know what the story is, so I couldn't tell you whether or not we're open to recasting. It certainly wasn't our instinct for Wakanda Forever. I'll never say never to anything, but it's too early to talk about any of that stuff. We have to figure out what the story's going to be."

Nate Moore also told the media outlet about Denzel Washington's statement last year. He shared that Washington's role isn't guaranteed since his story is undecided. But he said they would love to work with the actor. He said,

"When we saw that story, I know Ryan was like, 'Well, what is he saying?' We should be so lucky to have Denzel in the MCU. But until we figure out what that movie is, again, nothing is guaranteed. But if you're asking me would I love to have Denzel in Black Panther 3, obviously that guy, he is a legend."

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times in 2018, Boseman shared his first meeting with the executive producer of Black Panther, Nate Moore. Boseman said how seeing women in the studio and a Black man, Moore, made him comfortable, as he was expecting "a table full of white men." He said,

"I went in and I met with them — and I saw that Nate was black, which was important because as a minority you can have this viewpoint of how it looks inside the corporation and inside the building, this view that it’s a table full of white men, because we’ve had to deal with tables full of white men a lot."

He continued,

"To walk in there and see that there were women and that one of the shot-callers was black made me feel more comfortable with what was going on."

As per IMDb, Nate Moore is currently producing Captain America: Brave New World, which will be released on February 14, 2025.

