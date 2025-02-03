5 things to remember before watching Captain America: Brave New World

Captain America: Brave New World, scheduled to hit theatres on February 14, 2025, will see Anthony Mackie embracing the mantle of Captain America, passed on to him by Chris Evans' Steve Rogers. Set after the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021), this anticipated superhero movie by Julius Onah will capture the hurdles Sam will need to overcome in order to create his own legacy.

Thaddeus Ross, portrayed by Harrison Ford, is elected as the President of the United States in Captain America: Brave New World. The pressure starts building right from the start as he has to deal with an international incident that Mackie's Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of. As he investigates, Sam finds that there is more to it than meets the eye.

As fans count the days to the release of Captain America: Brave New World, they should refresh their memory with the five facts on this list in order to better understand the layered narrative.

5 insightful facts that will help you become immersed in Captain America: Brave New World

1) Dr. Samuel Sterns transformed after being exposed to Bruce Banner's blood

In Captain America: Brave New World, Captain America will go up against multiple adversaries (Image via Official Instagram Page)

Marvel fans first meet Samuel Sterns in The Incredible Hulk (2008) directed by Louis Leterrier. Portrayed by Tim Blake Nelson, Sterns is a skilled cellular biologist who is working to find an antidote to cure Bruce Banner (Edward Norton). Even though he makes considerable progress in his attempt, things don't go exactly as planned.

Instead, towards the end of the movie, Sterns is attacked which leads him to become exposed to Banner's blood. As expected, he experiences physical changes and eventually transforms into the comic book villain known as The Leader.

The Leader has appeared in several comic books. His superhuman mental acumen makes him an intimidating opponent for Hulk. Fans should be aware that the character will be returning in Captain America: Brave New World. Although it is unclear exactly how he will contribute to the narrative but given The Leader's evil legacy in the comic books, it is safe to say that it won't be anything good.

2) Isaiah Bradley is involved in the attack on the President in Captain America: Brave New World

Isaiah Bradley finds himself imprisoned in Captain America: Brave New World (Image via Marvel)

Marvel fans will see a lot of familiar faces in Captain America: Brave New World, including Isaiah Bradley played by the talented Carl Lumbly. The 73-year-old actor is no stranger to superhero narratives as he starred in M.A.N.T.I.S (1994) and created history by becoming the first black superhero on television.

Sam first met Isaiah Bradley in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Sebastian Stan's Bucky had introduced Sam to Isaiah when they were investigating new super soldiers. This is when Sam learns about the circumstances that led to Isaiah being administered the Super Soldier Serum.

Even though he doesn't have any superpowers, Isaiah's bodily functions are enhanced to peak condition because of the serum. From the trailer Captain America: Brave New World, it is evident that someone is using Isaiah's abilities to cause trouble. It is up to Sam to find out who's behind it.

3) Joaquin Torres is geared to become Captain America's right-hand man like Sam was for Steve Roger

Joaquin Torres, played by Danny Ramirez, will take charge as the new Falcon (Image via Official Instagram Page)

Marvel fans who have been following the narrative of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have become enamored with Joaquin Torres, the level-headed and determined first lieutenant portrayed by Danny Ramirez. As seen in the show, Torres is always ready to give Sam a hand and plays a monumental role in the investigation of the Flag Smashers.

It is easy to see that Torres is fascinated with the Falcon. He also never misses an opportunity to ask Sam about the Avengers. Towards the end of the show, Sam tells him to keep the suit that was wrecked in the fight against Wyatt Russell's John Walker.

In Captain America: Brave New World, the audience will see Torres take up the mantle of the Falcon as Sam transitions into his new role. Since the two are friends, their dynamic will certainly be different from Sam and Steve Rogers. It will also be interesting to see how their relationship will be affected by the trauma Sam carries after the death of his old partner.

4) Sam Wilson will have to prove his worth as Captain America

Fans are eagerly waiting to see the new Captain America in action in Captain America: Brave New World (Image via Official Instagram Page)

Mackie's Sam Wilson transition from Falcon to Captain America is far from easy. In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sam is unsure about whether the country will ever be able to accept a Black man as Captain America which makes the shield a heavy burden to bear. Even though it takes time for him to come to terms with Steve's decision, he eventually does take charge as the new Captain America.

In Captain America: Brave New World, Sam will go up against formidable enemies. Here, it is important to remember that Sam did get an opportunity to take a vial of the Super Soldier Serum but he chose not to. And so, he will have to primarily rely on his Wakandan-made suit, complete with wings and shield, to give him an edge.

But then again, it won't be a compelling superhero movie if fans don't get to see satisfying character arcs that leave them impressed and entertained.

5) There is bad blood between Thaddeus Ross and Sam Wilson

Thaddeus Ross and Sam Wilson have a complicated history (Image via Official Instagram Page)

Thaddeus Ross is the newly elected President in Captain America: Brave New World. The audience was first introduced to this character in The Incredible Hulk. In the 2008 movie, he was a U.S. Army general who was hell-bent on capturing Banner's Hulk.

The character returned in Captain America: Civil War (2016) and had been promoted to United States Secretary of State. In both instances, Thaddeus Ross was portrayed by William Hurt. However, in Captain America: Brave New World, Harrison Ford will be playing the Marvel character.

As Thaddeus and Sam were on opposing sides in Captain America: Civil War, working together won't come easily for both characters. And the fact that Sam will have to subdue Thaddeus' Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World will only add to their complex dynamics.

The action-packed trailer of Captain America: Brave New World promises a compelling narrative and these intriguing facts most definitely attest to that claim.

