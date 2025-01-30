“Another Marvel flop incoming” — Fans react to Anthony Mackie’s Captain America comment as actor clears up confusion

Anthony Mackie has become a key figure in the MCU as Sam Wilson, now the new Captain America. His role has grown over the years, and he will lead Captain America: Brave New World, set for release on February 14, 2025.

Anthony Mackie recently shared at a press conference in Rome what Captain America means to him:

"Captain America represents a lot of different things and I don’t think the term ‘America’ should be one of those representations. It’s about a man who keeps his word and who has honor, dignity, and integrity. Someone who is trustworthy and dependable. This is like an aspect of a dream coming true.”

His comment went viral, sparking discussions online.

Fans, particularly those who hold a strong patriotic view of the character, were quick to react, with some feeling that Mackie’s statement diminished the symbolic essence of the character.

Among the responses, one fan tweeted,

“He was lying then or he's lying now..another Marvel flop incoming,” expressing doubts about the movie's success due to the controversy.

The comment, which initially riled up many fans, was later clarified by Anthony Mackie. The actor used an Instagram story to clear up the misunderstanding, stating,

"Let me be clear about this, I’m a proud American."

Anthony Mackie's IG story (Image via Instagram)

Mackie clarified on Instagram that his comment about Captain America's symbolism was misunderstood. He explained that playing the character is a great honor, and Captain America represents values that everyone can relate to, not just American identity.

After Anthony Mackie’s clarification, reactions from the fanbase remained mixed. While some were understanding and accepted his explanation, others continued to express their concerns about the direction Marvel was taking with the character.

“People wildly misinterpreting, but this is one hell of a time to be saying stuff about what it means to be American. Going to catch flak from every side," one fan tweeted.

Another fan added,

"People as usual overreacted way too hard to what he said,” suggesting that the controversy was largely a result of misunderstanding.

On the flip side, others were more critical, with one fan commenting,

“Oops Marvel is behind the times we like America"

While another stated,

“Not my Captain America,” reflecting their disappointment in the shift.

Fans also expressed frustration with the growing backlash, with one saying,

“Oh, he got in trouble.”

About Anthony Mackie

Anthony Mackie was born on September 23, 1978, in New Orleans, Louisiana. He grew up in a working-class family, with his father running a roofing business. Interested in acting from a young age, Mackie attended the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA) and later studied at the North Carolina School of the Arts and Juilliard.

He began his acting career on stage and gained recognition in 2002 for his role in Topdog/Underdog, which earned him an Obie Award for Talk.

His film career started with 8 Mile (2002), where he played the antagonist, Papa Doc. Over the years, he built a strong portfolio with notable performances in Brother to Brother (2004), Million Dollar Baby (2004), and The Hurt Locker (2009), earning critical acclaim. His breakthrough came in 2014 when he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Sam Wilson, also known as Falcon, in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

The character quickly became a fan favorite, leading to appearances in several MCU films, including Avengers: Endgame (2019). In 2021, he took on a bigger role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, setting the stage for his transition to Captain America. Now, with Captain America: Brave New World (2025), Mackie steps into the spotlight as the franchise’s new leading hero.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Anthony Mackie’s Captain America and similar projects as the year progresses.

