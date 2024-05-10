Captain America: Brave New World images show Falcon in all his glory

Captain America: Brave New World is set to the new Captain Sam Wilson’s star-spangled adventures. Empire Magazine shared a newly revealed official behind-the-scenes peek at the upcoming Marvel movie.

Featuring Anthony Mackie, Xosha Roquemore and director Julius Onah, the picture shows the new Captain America in his suit, in what looks like a war room of some sort.

It has already been rumored that Xosha, who is also seen in this photo, will portray Leila Taylor. She was Sam Wilson's lover in the source but slipped into obscurity in the early 2000s.

While Captain America: Brave New World may not be out until February 2025, Marvel fans, who have been waiting for quite some time to see their all-new Captain America in full swing, are excited with these photos.

Captain America: Brave New World Reveals the New Cap

This year commemorates the half-decade since Chris Evans' Steve Rogers handed over the shield to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson. Fans have subsequently witnessed the hero battle with self-doubt regarding the mantle in the political drama, Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

And now, Captain America: Brave New World is set to finally throw Sam Wilson into the spotlight as he continues to shape the mantle to his needs, just as he did for the costume. Director Julius Onah tells Empire the following regarding Sam’s journey in the MCU film:

“It’s really his coming-out show. It’s about putting him through the paces.”

Talking more about the plot of the upcoming film, Director Julius Onah, known for films like The Cloverfield Paradox, tells Empire:

“Part of the challenge for Sam as Captain America, working within the government, is the way he’s going to make decisions. The point of view he’s going to have will at times put him at odds with the President.

"Sam finds himself almost standing between Samuel Sterns (The leader) and what he thinks the government owes him, and how he wants to go about getting that..

It appears that Sam, the new Cap, will have to compete with Tim Blake Nelson's Samuel Sterns, also known as The Leader. The antagonist, first seen in 2008's The Incredible Hulk, is expected to take on a gigantic new form in Captain America 4.

In other recent news regarding the film; as previously reported by Sportskeeda, a teaser was unveiled by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige at CinemaCon 2024, a convention for cinema proprietors and film industry professionals, to provide a whole new look at Captain America: Brave New World.

It's worth noting that this preview has not yet been officially released online, but those in attendance were free to share their thoughts on social media.

ComicBook's Brandon Davis said that the teaser was a huge win for the MCU before providing a few plot points for the film that could be gathered from the con-exclusive glimpse.

“They acknowledge Ross looks different. Ross wants to rebuild an Avengers team. Sam & Joaquin went on a successful mission and the President is proud. Isaiah Bradley ends up possessed in Winter Soldier brainwash style, tossing Sam and a table at people, shooting at world leaders, and even jumping out a window to flee. The action is gritty. It looked quite fantastic at CinemaCon."

Falcon doesn't have any powers as compared to the original cap (Image via Entertainment/Marvel)

Sam Wilson's star-spangled exploits will continue in his own standalone film. The film depicts Steve Rogers' former ally reprising his position as the next Captain America.

Captain America: Brave New World is scheduled to open in theaters on February 14, 2025.

