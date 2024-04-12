Captain America 4 official photos revealed at CinemaCon

Marvel Studios has recently released the first official photos of Captain America 4, subtitled Brave New World. These images were first revealed at CinemaCon and subsequently published by Entertainment Weekly. The first image showcases Anthony Mackie embracing his new role as Captain America with his signature shield.

Furthermore, in the next image, Harrison Ford enters the political arena as President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross. It's worth noting that Ford's character was previously portrayed by the late William Hurt.

Notably, the photos indicate a more grounded espionage action tone than the typical superhero extravaganzas involving interdimensional conflicts.

Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson returns in Captain America: Brave New World. (Image via Marvel Studios)

Harrison Ford and Anthony Mackie in Captain America 4. (Image via Marvel Studios)

What is Captain America 4 about?

Captain America 4 is set to release on February 14, 2025. The movie is directed by Julius Onah, who has a mixed track record with films like The Cloverfield Paradox and Luce.

The plot follows Sam Wilson as he takes on the mantle of Captain America. The film will explore Sam's challenges and growth in this new role. Moreover, it will emphasize his distinct identity and leadership style compared to his predecessor, Steve Rogers.

Unlike Rogers, Wilson is not a super soldier, which adds a layer of vulnerability and realism to his character's journey.

The official synopsis of the movie reads as follows:

"A sequel to Marvel Studios' The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and follows Sam Wilson as the new Captain America."

Who are the returning characters in Captain America 4?

Below is the list of the returning characters in Captain America 4:

1) Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, aka Captain America: As mentioned before, Mackie reprises his titular character.

2) Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres/Falcon: The character was introduced in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and he took over the Falcon role from Sam Wilson.

3) Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley: This character is a veteran of the Korean War who appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

4) Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns/Leader: Tim returns as the villainous Leader in the fourth installment.

5) Shira Haas as Sabra: This is a new character to the MCU who will debut in this film.

6) Harrison Ford as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt" Ross: As mentioned before, Ford will replace the late William Hurt.

7) Liv Tyler as Betty Ross: Liv will reprise her role as Betty from The Incredible Hulk (2008).

While waiting for the fourth installment of the movie, fans can watch the first three parts of Captain America on Disney Plus.