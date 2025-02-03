What time does The Fantastic Four First Steps trailer release? Marvel Studios shares teaser

It looks like the first teaser for The Fantastic Four: First Steps is scheduled to release online tomorrow Tuesday, February 4, 2025. Marvel Studios made this announcement by sharing a first look at the film online as kids run to a nearby store to check out some TVs - only those TVs to announce that the titular superhero team is preparing for launch.

Alongside the trailer tease for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel Studios also shared a link that takes fans to YouTube. The video is a livestream which confirms the fact that the incoming trailer will debut in front of fans at 7 am Eastern Standard Time or 4 am Pacific Standard Time. The online posts also featured the caption:

"The Future Foundation invites you to take your first steps into a fantastic new era."

Release timing for The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer explored

As previously mentioned, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer will premiere online at 4 am Eastern Standard Time or 7 am Pacific Standard Time. However, the trailer will premiere in different regions at a different time. So, the table below will tell fans when they can expect the trailer to premiere in their time zone.

Date Time Time Zone Tuesday, February 4, 2025 4 am Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, February 4, 2025 7 am Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, February 4, 2025 12 pm Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, February 4, 2025 5:30 pm Indian Standard Time Tuesday, February 4, 2025 10 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, February 4, 2025 1 pm Central European Time

Fans will be able to tune in for the first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps on Marvel's official YouTube channel at these times. The trailer will also be uploaded on the social accounts of Marvel Studios and the official accounts for the film as well.

Cast for The Fantastic Four: First Steps explored

The upcoming Fantastic Four reboot film will feature the talents of Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic / Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman / Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as The Human Torch / Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing / Ben Grimm. Here is the entire confirmed cast for the movie:

Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic / Reed Richards

Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman / Sue Storm

Joseph Quinn as The Human Torch / Johnny Storm

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing / Ben Grimm

Ralph Ineson as Galactus

Julia Garner as Shalia-Bal / The Silver Surfer

Paul Walter Hauser

John Malkovich

Natasha Lyonne

Sarah Niles

The character of Mole Man is slated to appear in the film as well. But it currently remains unknown who is playing the role.

When does The Fantastic Four: First Steps release?

The film will be released in theatres on July 25, 2025. Previously, the film was originally set to come out on November 8, 2024, but production delays saw the film continue to push further. It also held the release dates of February 14, 2025, which has now been occupied by Captain America: Brave New World, and May 2, 2025.

The film will focus on the titular group taking on Galactus in a "1960s-inspired" backdrop. Here is the official synopsis of the film:

"Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they (the Fantastic Four) must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

The film is directed by Matt Shakman. For further updates, stay tuned.

