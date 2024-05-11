The Fantastic Four filming month revealed: Featuring Galactus and more

It looks like the Marvel Cinematic Universe's The Fantastic Four is finally set to head in full gear as the movie is going to begin filming at the end of July. As revealed by The Hollywood Reporter when discussing Pedro Pascal's upcoming movie schedule, Marvel's first family will be making their long-awaited MCU debut quite soon.

Alongside that, it was also revealed by THR that The Fantastic Four will also be featuring Galactus as the villain and that he will be played by none other than Ralph Ineson who is best known for starring in The Green Knight. Galactus is one of the groups biggest villains and it certainly looks like Marvel isn't pulling any stops here.

Who is Galactus? The Fantastic Four villain's comic book story explored

Galactus is one of the biggest cosmic villains in Marvel Comics and was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. He first appeared in Fantastic Four #45 and is best known as the Devourer of the Worlds. It is due to him consuming planets to stay alive as the life energy that's found on them helps him sustain himself.

Despite being referred to as the Devourer of the Worlds, it is said that Galactus will one day give back to the universe as much as he has taken. He is not a villain in the traditional sense and only does what he needs to keep himself alive. Aside from that, he also appoints several heralds who help him scout for planets that he can devour. One of those heralds happens to be the popular cosmic Marvel hero the Silver Surfer.

Galactus will get his second big-screen adaptation when he makes an appearance in The Fantastic Four. He made his debut as the famous villain in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, where he was depicted as a hurricane-like cloud instead of his typical humanoid form.

Who stars in The Fantastic Four?

Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four will star Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm aka The Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm aka The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm aka The Thing. These four will round off Marvel's first superhero family.

Ozark star Julia Garner will also star in the film as Shalla Bal, Silver Surfer's love interest in the comics. Deadline also recently reported that John Malkovich was cast in the film in an unknown role.

The movie will be directed by Matt Shakman who is best known for working on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and also worked with Marvel Studios on Wandavision. The Fantastic Four was originally set to be directed by the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man trilogy director John Watts, but the director dropped out from the film and was replaced by Shakman.

It also looks like The Fantastic Four is going to be set in the 1960s as the first artwork released for the film featured many hints towards the period setting. The film is currently set to release in theatres on July 25, 2025.

