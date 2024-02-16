The Fantastic Four announcement seemingly confirms the film's timeline: Details explored

On Thursday, February 15, a vibrant artwork featuring four well-known superheroes announced the upcoming release of The Fantastic Four. Marvel Studios finally revealed that the film will star Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Benn Grimm/The Thing.

Apart from the casting details, fans haven't been given much information regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe's version of The Fantastic Four. However, based on the artwork, many eagle-eyed Marvel fans were able to figure out exactly when the upcoming film might take place, and it appears that director Matt Shakman intends to transport us directly to the 1960s.

The Fantastic Four artwork hints at a 60s setting

On Thursday, the cast of The Fantastic Four shared relevant details via an artwork on Instagram. Based on the context clues decoded by avid Marvel Studios fans, it appears the film will take place in the 1960s. In the artwork, Ben Grimm, aka The Thing, can be seen reading a 1963 issue of Life magazine that features President Lyndon B. Johnson on the cover page. For the unfamiliar, Johnson served as the 36th president of the United States from 1963 to 1969.

While the magazine's cover is not particularly distinctive because it is painted on, eagle-eyed Marvel fans were quick to recognize the connection, and it rapidly drew the majority's attention. However, this might not have been the only context clue hinting at the film taking place in 1963. Reed Richards actor Pedro Pascal also dropped a clue in his Instagram post when he shared the same artwork.

Pascal shared #AllYouNeedIsLove in the caption alongside the artwork. While that hashtag might not mean much, All You Need Is Love is a song by The Beatles that was released back in 1967. It may possibly allude to the Fantastic Four's family dynamic, but it remains an intriguing coincidence. However, the hints don't stop there either.

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we were introduced to a multiversal variant of Reed Richards. When he was introduced as the leader of the Fantastic Four to Stephen Strange, the Master of the Mystic Arts quickly remarked, "Didn't you guys chart in the 60s?"

Again, this could just be a coincidence, as there was an R&B band called the Fantastic Four that was active in the 1960s, but in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this might indicate another future setup that appears to pay off shortly.

The Fantastic Four have dealt with time travel in the comics

If the film is indeed taking place in the 1960s, then it could mean that the group will probably arrive in the current-day MCU through the means of time travel. Of course, this wouldn't be out of the ordinary for them, as the F4 have dealt with time travel a lot in the comics.

They also have a huge connection to Kang the Conqueror, and considering this phase of the MCU is all about the multiverse, they will fit right into the universe. It will be intriguing to see how the theme of explorers out of time will be explored in the MCU.

Directed by Matt Shakman, The Fantastic Four releases in theaters on July 25, 2025.