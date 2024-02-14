The Fantastic Four: Release date and cast confirmed 

After many rumors and speculations, Marvel Studios has finally revealed who will be starring in The Fantastic Four. Being the Marvel Cinematic Universe's reboot of the classic superhero group, the film will see Pedro Pascal star as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing.

Alongside the casting, Marvel Studios also revealed the new release date for Fantastic Four. Originally, the film was scheduled to release on May 2, 2025 - but now it has been moved up to July 25, 2025, and will clash with James Gunn's Superman: Legacy, which is set to release in the same month.

The Fantastic Four cast finally announced after years of speculation

After months of speculation, it was finally confirmed today that Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach would star in The Fantastic Four. Insider Jeff Sneider originally reported Pascal's casting, while the other three were heavily rumored to star in the film.

The film was initially revealed by Kevin Feige back in 2019 following Disney's buyout of 20th Century Fox. With the rights now back at Marvel Studios, it was announced in April 2022 that MCU Spider-Man trilogy director Jon Watts will be helming the film.

Watts dropped out of the film and was later replaced by Matt Shakman, who worked with Marvel Studios on WandaVision. Following the news, many names were thrown in the hat for the film's cast, with John Krasinski being a major fan cast for Reed Richards as the character who appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

With the current casting news, it appears that Marvel Studios has sought well-known actors for their films. Pedro Pascal gained attention for his role in The Last of Us, while Vanessa Kirby received acclaim for her performance in Napoleon and appeared in the Mission: Impossible films.

As for Joseph Quinn, he received huge fame when he became a fan favorite for starring in Stranger Things Season 4, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach is currently popular for starring in The Bear.

It's still unknown who the film's villains might be, but Galactus and the Silver Surfer have also been rumored to appear.

Who are the Fantastic Four?

The Fantastic Four are Marvel's first superhero family. Being one of the biggest cosmic-level heroes in the Marvel universe, the team is led by the brilliant scientist Reed Richards, who can stretch himself. He is accompanied by his wife, Sue Storm, who can go invisible; her brother, Johnny Storm, who can turn into flames; and his best friend, Ben Grimm, who is a huge and powerful rock.

The group was created by Marvel legends Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, and they have also had a few live-action cinematic iterations in the past that weren't received well by fans. Fans are hoping that Marvel Studios can stick to the landing with this one.

The Fantastic Four releases in theatres on July 25, 2025.

