Marvel likely to kill Avengers the Kang Dynasty project as Jonathan Major case escalates

Marvel and Disney fired Jonathan Majors on December 18, 2023, following his trial and guilty verdict. Subsequently, Majors removal may likely mark the end of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film now goes by Avengers 5, removing all references to the Kang Dynasty.

Avengers 5 is currently under development. However, its final title and Kang's involvement remain uncertain. Moreover, it may not be easy to replace a publicly dismissed actor. However, this may not pose a major issue due to the film's far-off release date.

Marvel: How does the removal of Kang the Conqueror affect Avengers 5 initial plot?

Marvel fires Jonathan Majors after his conviction (Image via Marvel Studios)

Majors had made appearances as Kang in Loki season 1 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. With his character being pivotal to the ongoing narrative, Marvel now faces the challenge of either recasting the role or significantly altering their planned storyline.

Originally, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was set to build on the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Furthermore, the plot was supposed to weave together various elements of the MCU's narrative intricately. The storyline of The Kang Dynasty was expected to reveal Kang's backstory as Nathaniel Richards and his conquests across the Multiverse.

The narrative choice would have not only added depth to Kang's character but also expanded the scope of the MCU's storytelling. Moreover, the film reportedly showcased the first wave of Avengers attempting to take down Kang. Interestingly, the character of He Who Remains from the Loki series, a variant of Kang and played by Majors, was supposed to join the heroes' side.

This inclusion added a layer of complexity to the plot, as He Who Remains would have experienced Multiversal events for the first time. Subsequently, he could have predated his creation of the Time Variance Authority (TVA).

Finally, the film was expected to tie into the larger Phase 6 of the MCU. This, in turn, could have set the stage for future developments and possibly hint at another Multiversal war. Additionally, this aspect of the plot aligned with a line from He Who Remains in Loki. In it, he mentions that killing him would lead to an infinite number of him starting another Multiversal war, only to end up back at the end of time.

Who will be there in Marvel's Avengers 5?

Jonathan Majors portraying Kang the Conqueror (Image via Marvel Studios)

In the upcoming Avengers 5, the cast is undergoing significant changes. Notably, the original Avengers team has seen dramatic transformations. This includes key members like Black Widow and Iron Man, who are no longer alive; Captain America, who is aged; and Thor, who is venturing into space with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Moreover, the Avengers lineup is known for its flexibility, opening the door for various MCU heroes to join. Apparently, Brie Larson's Captain Marvel could potentially assemble a new team. Additionally, Sam Wilson has reportedly adopted the mantle of Captain America and other prominent figures like Hawkeye, Hulk, Spider-Man, Valkyrie, War Machine, and Winter Soldier.

Moving forward, Doctor Strange may also remain active and could be integral to forming the new Avengers. Lastly, as hinted in his 2022 interview with Wired, Chris Hemsworth's Thor might also make an appearance in Avengers 5.

The future of Avengers 5 stands at a crossroads following Jonathan Majors' exit. This change significantly impacts the film's direction, which was previously anchored in Kang's narrative.