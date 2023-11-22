"I am not going to": Brie Larson teases Captain Marvel's future in the franchise

Academy Award-winning actress Brie Larson reaffirmed her unwavering support for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after the film's premiere, in a recent interview. As for the future of Carol Danvers in the MCU, Brie Larson, while not currently confirmed for upcoming Marvel projects, teased that plans are indeed in the works.

Maintaining Marvel's tradition of secrecy over future projects, Brie Larson playfully stated, "I don't want Marvel to come for me," hinting at future prospective projects with the studio. Despite her reluctance to reveal specifics, the actress acknowledged:

"There is definitely something, to answer your question, that I would want to say, but I am not going to."

Her answer left fans intrigued about what lies ahead for Captain Marvel.

Brie Larson and The Marvels

The recent collaboration in The Marvels, where Larson's Carol Danvers teams up with Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), has left Larson eager for more.

In a conversation with ET, she shared her belief that there is still untapped potential within Carol. Larson explained:

"I think there is still so much inside of Carol, I feel like getting to be on this team just cracked her open in a way that she hadn't been, and I really loved that for her."

Larson also appreciated the opportunity to showcase Carol's relatable side, transcending her role as a universe-saving superhero. "You are like, wait, oh of course she would wear Crocs," Larson humorously remarked, highlighting the human aspects that make Carol Danvers a well-rounded character.

The Marvels unfold with Carol leading a solitary life in outer space. However, circumstances force her into a super-powered trio with Kamala and Monica, leading to a significant evolution in her connections with humanity and emotional attachments.

"I just loved her letting the shoulders drop a little bit and not needing to feel like all the responsibility was on her," Larson noted, emphasizing the character's growth and the potential for further exploration.

The Marvels’ box office perils

Despite initial excitement, The Marvels faced an unprecedented decline at the box office. While it debuted at the top spot, the film’s staggering 78% drop in the second weekend has now earned it the undesirable distinction of the most substantial box office plunge for a superhero film in modern history, presenting a stark departure from the usual triumphs of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Despite a stellar cast and an enticing storyline, The Marvels' lackluster performance prompts critical questions about the MCU's endurance in the face of shifting audience preferences, changing box office dynamics, and potential superhero content saturation.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film's $47 million debut, significantly trailing its predecessor, Captain Marvel, which opened with an impressive $153.4 million, indicates an unparalleled collapse in Marvel's box office prowess.

Brie Larson on Apple TV+

In addition to her Marvel endeavors, Larson is receiving acclaim for her role in the Apple TV+ series, Lessons in Chemistry. "I just loved every second of it," Larson expressed in the her interview with ET, reflecting on her involvement in the series.

Portraying Elizabeth Zott, a blacklisted chemist and single mother, Brie Larson also serves as an executive producer for the show. She described the experience as "challenging in a way that was absolutely thrilling.”

The Marvels is currently in theaters, while Lessons in Chemistry is available for streaming on Apple TV+, with the season 1 finale scheduled for November 24, 2023.

As Brie Larson continues to navigate both the superhero realm and her diverse roles, audiences can anticipate further growth and intriguing developments for the talented actress in the entertainment industry.