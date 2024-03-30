Who is Galactus in Marvel Comics? Everything to know

Galactus in Marvel Comics is a powerful and destructive cosmic entity that lives by consuming planets. He is popularly known as the "Devourer of Worlds", the energy he consumes makes him omnipotent.

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Galactus made his comic book début in Fantastic Four #48, published in December 1965 as a space explorer Galan from the planet Taa. Being the only survivor after the Big Bang destroys his paradise world, he merges with the "Sentience of the Universe" and becomes Galactus.

Galactus has appeared in more than 50 years of Marvel continuity since his debut in the Silver Age of Comic Books. The character's "larger-than-life presence" has been credited with making him one of the most significant villains ever conceived.

What are the powers of Galactus?

The powerful Galactus (Image via VariantComics@YouTube)

After surviving the Big Bang, Galactus becomes one of the most powerful entities in the universe.

Galactus possesses physical strength that knows no bounds. Without even flinching, he has taken brutal punches from some of Marvel's most formidable heroes, including the Hulk and the Thing. Galactus has even managed to escape collisions with nuclear weapons and entire planets.

He can create energy forcefields to protect himself though he is powerful enough to need no protection. With the power of telekinesis, he can easily destroy his enemies. With his cosmic powers, he can cause powerful blasts that can destroy entire planets and even vaporize his enemies.

Galactus has such telepathic abilities that he can listen to the minds of beings in different galaxies. His telepathic power is stronger than that of Marvel's Professor X and Jean Grey. He can also transport things and people including himself millions of miles away in an instant.

Galactus derives energy from planets. He converts them into energy and then consumes it. However, the satiation doesn't last long and he has to consume more.

With his immense cosmic knowledge, Galactus can create powerful weapons like World Ship, Tara II, and the Ultimate Nullifier.

Is Galactus a hero or villain in Marvel?

Galactus, a Marvel villain (Image via Marvel Entertainment/YouTube)

Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds, is known for his super destructive nature. That's the reason he is seen fighting against superheroes and villains and destroying planets.

Galactus is a villain but not one with evil intentions. Whenever he has to destroy planets to consume energy, he feels guilty. The guilt makes him less evil as notably stated by IGN,

"Galactus is one of the few villains on our list to really defy the definition of an evil-doer".

He destroys to satisfy his hunger, not out of vileness.

Who is more powerful - Thanos or Galactus?

Thanos vs Galactus (Image via MarvelEntertainment@YouTube and NewSage@YouTube)

Thanos and Galactus are two of the most powerful antagonists in the Marvel Comics Universe. However, Galactus is more powerful than Thanos. Thanos is powerful only when he has his infinity gauntlet.

Galactus is not of this universe; he is a cosmic entity with immense power called "Power Cosmic," which enables him to control elements and other forms of energy.

In the 2014 Thanos Annual, Thanos acknowledges that facing Galactus requires mental insanity, calling him a cosmic powerhouse. Despite initially defeating Galactus, Thanos later finds himself vulnerable, pleading for his life without his infinity gauntlet.

Who killed Galactus?

The Devourer of Worlds (image via MarvelEntertainment@YouTube)

Thor kills Galactus during the Herald of Thunder story arc in Thor (vol. 6). Galactus himself gives Thor the cosmic power in Donny Cates' Thor #6, illustrated by Nic Klein and Matt Wilson, so he could fight the Black Winter, a threat that could kill the cosmos.

King Thor utilizes the power boost to finally destroy Galactus before the two can succeed. Thor then destroys the Black Winter by using the energy that was contained in Galactus' corpse as a kind of bomb.