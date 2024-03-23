Two Loki characters just returned in Marvel Comics, here's all you need to know

Marvel Comics welcomes two fan-favorite characters from the Loki TV series.

These characters are none other than Mobius and Ouroboros (OB) who have been welcomed to the universe in Web of Spider-Man #1. Notably, it marks their comic debut which is evidently inspired by their television portrayal.

Mobius, who is joining alongside OB, was previously a Time Variance Authority (TVA) judge. In their debut scene, Mobius and OB are seen at the TVA as they observe Spider-Gwen in a perilous situation.

Despite Mobius’s advice to maintain detachment, OB intervenes to save Spider-Gwen from a bird attack in a Hitchcockian twist.

This action underscores OB’s compassionate nature, which differs from his role in TVA. Their comic appearances closely resemble their TV counterparts, linking the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and comics more closely.

The introduction of Mobius and Ouroboros in comics. (Image via Marvel)

Marvel Comics: Who is Ouroboros?

In Loki season 2, Ouroboros, portrayed by Ke Huy Quan, emerges as a key character.

He holds the crucial role of chief engineer at the Time Variance Authority, where he's solely responsible for maintaining their time-travel devices. Notably, Ouroboros spends 400 years focused on his work without any visitors until Loki arrives.

Ouroboros' character in Marvel Comics varies, such as the Oculus Ouroboros, a conduit of elemental magic, and Admiral Ouroboros, a foe of the Silver Surfer. The name 'Ouroboros' is tied to Norse mythology, and it represents the snake Jörmungandr, who is linked to Loki as one of his children.

OB’s comic book arrival is notable, especially given his absence from the original Marvel Comics. His intervention in saving Spider-Gwen also hints at the TVA’s expanded involvement in Marvel’s multiverse stories.

Marvel Comics: Who is Mobius?

Mobius M. Mobius is a character associated with the Time Variance Authority.

The TVA is an organization in Marvel Comics responsible for monitoring the multiverse and can intervene if timelines are altered or if there are variances in the time stream.

Notably, Mobius' character became more widely known due to his appearance in the Disney+ series Loki, where Owen Wilson portrayed the character.

In Loki, Mobius M. Mobius is depicted as a middle-level manager in the TVA who's known for his bureaucratic and by-the-books attitude. He recruits the god of mischief, Loki, to help the TVA solve a series of complex time-based crimes.

It's worth noting that as a member of the Time Variance Authority, Mobius M. Mobius himself does not possess superhuman powers. His significance lies in his role within the TVA.

Web of Spider-Man #1 is a comic book from the Marvel Comics universe which was first published in April 1985.

This issue is significant as it marks the start of the Web of Spider-Man series, which was created to replace the Marvel Team-Up series.

Now, with the introduction of Mobius and Ouroboros in the comics, it must be interesting to read the plot dynamics the inclusion of these characters brings to the table.