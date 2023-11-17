"It wasn't until Black Panther": Lewis Hamilton talks about getting inspired by Chadwick Boseman at Fortnite event

Lewis Hamilton, the renowned Formula One driver, has teamed up with Fortnite for its Chapter Four Season OG. As part of the collaboration, an exclusive Lewis Hamilton skin will be released on November 17. According to the 38-year-old, the skin is inspired by Chadwick Boseman. In an interview with esports news reporter and YouTuber Jake Lucky, Hamilton shared that he didn't realize he could be a superhero until he saw Black Panther.

The racer stated that while Superman was his favorite superhero growing up, he couldn't relate to him, stating:

"As a kid, for me, Superman was kind of an all-time favorite superhero. But, I think the thing for me is like, he didn't look like me and umm...I think as a kid I didn't realize that I could be a superhero. And, it wasn't until..(umm) Black Panther and Chad..Chadwick."

"Rip Chadwick": Fans remember late Chadwick Boseman as Lewis Hamilton reveals his inspiration for Fortnite Season OG

In a snippet with Jake Lucky, Lewis explained his inspiration for the skin styles in the new collection. He recalled a photo of himself from a race he won in Spa, Belgium, taken shortly after the passing of the Black Panther actor. In the photo, Hamilton is wearing racing gear that's similar to the Marvel character's attire.

Fans responded positively to Jake's interview with the popular racer. One fan paid tribute to the late actor in the comments.

One user was excited for the reporter as he got to interview Lewis Hamilton and expressed his happiness.

Twitter user @onmydayout was surprised that the reporter was able to interview the extremely popular racer and driver.

One of the fans was also very impressed by the skin collaboration trailer, lauding it as "the coolest trailer."

Reporter Jake Lucky plans to share more clips and Fortnite event snippets featuring the racer.

The Lewis Hamilton skin set will be released on November 17 for only 24 hours. The skin comes with a few other items, including Hamilton's pet dog named Roscoe. The whole collection can be purchased from the Fortnite OG Shop.