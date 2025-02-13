How many Bridget Jones movies are there? Chronological watch order, streaming details, and more

The Bridget Jones film series has evolved significantly since the first film, Bridget Jones's Diary was released in 2001. The film integrated the clumsy, impulsive, and hopelessly romantic character of Bridget in popular culture.

The films are based on Helen Fielding's book series of the same name. The series chronicles the life of a single woman in London who writes a diary and wants to have an ideal life with an ideal partner. Two handsome men competing for her affection stir up her seemingly dull life.

There has been a total of four films in the franchise, each following Jones at different phases of her life expanding over two decades. Renée Zellweger portrays the titular character in each film.

Chronological watch order of the Bridget Jones series explained

1) Bridget Jones's Diary (2001, Prime Video, Apple TV+)

Bridget Jones's Diary started the beloved franchise in 2001. It was directed by Sharon Maguire and featured a stellar cast of Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth, and Hugh Grant.

Bridget is a 30+ single woman in this film who worries about her looks and fantasizes about romance with her boss, Daniel Cleaver. At a party, she meets another handsome gentleman Mark Darcy, but they immediately dislike each other.

Soon, she finds herself caught between Daniel and Mark as they compete for her affection. The film ends with Bridget falling in love with Mark after spending some time with him.

The film received positive reviews from fans and critics and is now considered a classic in the genre. Renee Zellweger was nominated for an Oscar for her portrayal of the titular character.

2) Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004, Prime Video, Netflix)

The second film in the franchise continues the story of Bridget, Mark, and Daniel while introducing a few new characters. The story takes from where the first part ended and Bridget is living a happy relationship with Mark.

However, discovering Mark's beautiful assistant, Rebecca, sparks the hidden insecurity of Bridget. The matter gets even more complicated when she has to work on a new project with her ex-boyfriend, Daniel. These hiccups test Mark and Bridget's relationship and they break up amid rising tension. However, the film concluded with them getting back together.

The second installment did not receive the same affection from the critics as the first one. However, it was a big box office hit and earned Zellweger a nomination at the Golden Globe Award.

3) Bridget Jones's Baby (2016, Prime Video, Netflix)

The third installment in the series takes place around ten years after the events of the first film. Bridget and Mark are now separated and the latter has even married someone else. However, years later when they meet again, Mark reveals that his marriage is over and their romance rekindles, leading to her pregnancy.

However, things are more complicated than Mark expects as the paternity of the baby is under contention as Bridget also spent a night with a billionaire businessman, Jack Qwant.

The film was considered a worthy sequel to the beloved classic, earning praise for its humorous storytelling and performances.

4) Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (2025, Peacock)

Still from the trailer (Image via Peacock)

The latest film of the franchise is directed by Michael Morris and is currently playing in theaters worldwide. It was released for streaming in the United States on Peacock on February 13, 2025.

The film continues the saga of Bridget, who is now a widow with two young kids. Her life is again stirred by the presence of younger men as she tries to balance family and work. It stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Leo Woodall, Isla Fisher, Josette Simon, Nico Parker, and Leila Farzad, along with Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant, Colin Firth and Emma Thompson.

Stay tuned for more news and updates about the Bridget Jones series and other films and TV shows as the year unfolds.

