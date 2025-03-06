7 movies to watch if you liked Conclave

Peter Straughan's Conclave has received a lot of love from cinephiles for its tight screenplay and intense performances. In the lead is Ralph Fiennes who plays Cardinal Thomas Lawrence. He has been assigned to oversee the papal conclave that will determine the next successor after the last pope dies of a heart attack. The thriller also stars Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Lucian Msamati and more.

The way Conclave explores politics within the walls of the Vatican and does a good job of maintaining the suspense till the very end. But, it would be fair to say that the intelligent screenplay would have paled without the talented lead cast who infused just the right depth and intensity. All the characters bring something special to the table, which keeps the audience invested in their ideologies and motivations.

Cinephiles who enjoyed Conclave should add the movies on this list to their must-watch list because they are equally riveting and suspenseful.

Spotlight, The Two Popes and five other movies like Conclave that will prompt viewers to think

1) Doubt (2008)

Fans of Conclave will enjoy this film that blends drama and suspense (Image via Miramax)

Like Conclave, Doubt by John Patrick Shanley has a way of making the audience second guess themselves. Meryl Streep plays Sister Aloysius Beauvier, the principal of a Catholic elementary school. She is quite strict with the students, and very different from the easy-going Father Brendan Flynn portrayed by Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Father Flynn tries to build friendly relations with the students but Sister Beauvier is certain that his warm and welcoming nature is just a guise. When she accuses him of carrying out indecent acts with a student, things start to spiral out of control.

As usual, Streep commands attention every time she appears on screen but Hoffman is equally compelling and his tell-tale facial expressions say a lot more than his words. The fact that the audience can never truly figure out who to believe adds to the anticipation.

Where to watch: Doubt is available for streaming on Netflix, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

2) Angels & Demons (2009)

Like Conclave, this thriller boasts plenty of twists and turns (Image via Sony Pictures)

The narrative of Conclave is centered around the papal conclave. The same is also a vital part of Angels & Demons by Ron Howard. Based on Dan Brown's novel, this thriller is the sequel to The Da Vinci Code (2006).

Tom Hanks returns as Professor Robert Langdon who has been tasked by the Vatican to help find the favored candidates of a papal conclave who have been kidnapped by a supposed member of the Illuminati. Hanks is joined by Ayelet Zurer's Dr. Vittoria Vetra, a CERN scientist who wants to recover the antimatter in possession of the kidnapper.

The fast-paced movie will appeal to fans of Conclave because there is an air of mystery that unravels little by little as the plot progresses without giving away anything, until the very end. The suspenseful narrative also benefits from Hans Zimmer's score which keeps the tempo from dropping.

Where to watch: Angels & Demons can be streamed on Apple TV+, Prime Video and Netflix.

3) Spotlight (2015)

The impactful narrative of this movie will leave a lasting impression on the audience (Image via Official Website/Open Road Films)

The thing that makes Conclave interesting is that the audience never really knows what to expect. Similarly, Tom McCarthy's Spotlight which stars Michael Keaton, Mark Ruffalo, Rachel McAdams and others, boasts of many unexpected revelations that will shock viewers.

Based on real events, Spotlight focuses on The Boston Globe's "Spotlight" team that uncovered child s*x abuse cases across years that involved priests of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston.

Like Conclave, Spotlight thrives on well-executed scenes and impactful dialogue. Each character feels sincere and believable which is why the audience feels invested in their experiences. McCarthy does a great job of sharing the story without dramatizing it unnecessarily which ensures that the messages shared leave a stronger impression.

Where to watch: Spotlight can be viewed on Netflix, Prime Video and Apple TV+.

4) The Two Popes (2019)

This movie boasts of well-written, clever dialogue (Image via Netflix)

The narrative of The Two Popes, like Conclave, is primarily set within the walls of the Vatican. Fernando Meirelles' biopic stars Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce in the lead.

Hopkins plays Pope Benedict XVI who is trying to convince Pryce's Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio to reconsider his resignation as archbishop. During their conversations, the Pope also reveals his own desire to abdicate the papacy.

Hopkins and Pryce play distinct characters who have very different outlooks but it is endearing to see that despite their differences, they can find common ground. Their interactions are the main highlight because they are clever and thought-provoking.

Where to watch: The Two Popes is available for streaming on Netflix.

5) The Teachers’ Lounge (2023)

This movie thrives on an intriguing premise and well-developed characters (Image via Sony Pictures)

In Conclave, Ralph Fiennes' character becomes embroiled in a complex situation that makes him view the people around him in a new light. Something similar happens to the central character of The Teachers’ Lounge by İlker Çatak.

In the lead is Leonie Benesch who plays Carla Nowak, a 7th-grade teacher. She is a new transfer and still learning the ropes. When the students in her class are accused of stealing from the teachers' lounge, she is unsure about how to handle the situation. But when her students are harassed unnecessarily, she takes matters into her own hands.

Like Conclave, The Teachers’ Lounge takes a simple premise and turns it into a thrilling cinematic experience that keeps the audience guessing. Benesch, in particular, does a great job of capturing the way her character becomes disillusioned as she uncovers dark secrets and comes face-to-face with institutional dysfunction.

Where to watch: The Teachers’ Lounge can be streamed on Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Netflix.

6) Balota (2024)

Balota features an endearing female lead (Image via GMA Network)

Conclave cements the fact that the thirst for power can be a dangerous motivator and that same can also be seen in Balota by Kip Oebanda. In this Philippine political thriller, Marian Rivera plays Emmy, a teacher who lives with her son, Enzo. She is also an election worker.

During a volatile election, she volunteers to transport the ballot box of her precinct to the governor. However, Emmy and her companion have to risk their lives when they are threatened by goons who want to manipulate the election results.

Balota will particularly appeal to viewers who are politically inclined because it makes many succinct observations about election scheming and corruption. But not all is bleak as it also carries meaningful messages about integrity and morality.

Where to watch: Balota is available for streaming on Netflix.

7) The Order (2024)

The Order is fast-paced and action-packed (Image via Prime Video)

Like Conclave, The Order boasts an intelligent screenplay that hooks the viewer from the get-go. Directed by Justin Kurzel, this movie is based on a book by Kevin Flynn and Gary Gerhardt named The Silent Brotherhood: The Chilling Inside Story of America's Violent, Anti-Government Militia Movement.

Jude Law stars as Terry Husk, an FBI agent who makes it his mission to bring down The Order, a white supremacist terrorist group that was active in the 1980s. Starring alongside him is Nicholas Hoult who plays the leader of The Order, Robert Jay Mathews.

The gritty storytelling is complemented by thrilling action scenes that help raise the momentum. Both Law and Hoult deliver compelling performances that help carry the narrative forward. It is fast-paced but is still able to showcase the amount of effort that went into the pursuit.

Where to watch: The Order can be viewed on Apple TV+, MUBI and Prime Video.

These well-executed, like Conclave, feature thought-provoking narratives that are complemented by impactful dialogue and memorable performances.

