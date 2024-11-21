Cher claims there is "talk about" Mamma Mia 3 and she wants to co-star with Meryl Streep once more

Meryl Streep and Cher could possibly reunite for a third Mamma Mia! film, as Cher recently revealed that discussions about the sequel are underway. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly during an interview on November 19, 2024, the pop icon hinted about reprising her role as Ruby Sheridan and desire to work alongside her longtime friend and co-star once again.

"We're talking about it," Cher said. "I don't know when they're going to do it, but I know they're talking about it."

Cher joined the musical film franchise in the 2018 sequel, Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again. Her character, Ruby, is the estranged mother of Meryl Streep's Donna Sheridan and Sophie's (Amanda Seyfried) grandmother.

In the movie, Ruby unexpectedly arrives at the grand reopening of Donna's Greek inn, reconnecting with an old flame, Fernando (Andy Garcia), and performing the iconic ABBA hit Fernando. Cher also led a vibrant credit-sequence performance of "Super Trouper."

Trending

Reflecting on her experience working on the sequel, Cher described it as "an amazing experience and really fun." She explained that her decision to join the film was partly inspired by her admiration for Streep, whom she fondly calls Mary Louise.

"I took it on a lark because Mary Louise was in there, and I love her. The idea that I was her mother was hysterical," she added.

Cher and Meryl Streep's friendship dates back to their collaboration in the 1983 film Silkwood. In fact, Cher has been actively encouraging Streep to return for the third installment, despite Donna's death in the second film.

"I keep saying, 'Meryl, you've got to come back. It’ll be fun. You'll have a good time. You'll be able to sing,'" Cher said.

Judy Craymer previously teased potential Mamma Mia 3 return with Meryl Streep

Producer Judy Craymer previously hinted at bringing Meryl Streep back for another Mamma Mia! film. Craymer also earlier noted that she had an idea for the third movie through which they could come back despite plot problems. As per Deadline's May 2023 article, Craymer said:

"There is a story there, and I do think Meryl should come back —— and if the script is right, she would, I think, because she really loved playing Donna."

As per Deadline, Craymer hinted that she was working towards bringing it to life. However, she has also been cautious about revealing too much, emphasizing that "there’s a trilogy there," even though it's not yet an official project.

Additionally, as per Entertainment Weekly's August 2024 report, Christine Baranski, the actress who played Tanya in the film, one of the best friends of Donna, has mentioned that Craymer was providing her outlines of an early storyline.

The Mamma Mia! films were inspired by a musical, using songs of the ABBA band. The first movie which was filmed in 2008, showed how Sophie tried to find her father and invited her mother's three former lovers to her wedding. The 2018 sequel explored the past of Donna and focused on how Sophie could live without her mother.

With Donna's character deceased in the sequel, a third film could possibly explore Ruby Sheridan’s backstory or introduce new developments. The franchise has previously stretched creative boundaries, such as addressing plot inconsistencies about Ruby's estrangement from Donna in the first film.

While no official announcements have been made, fans are hopeful that Cher and Meryl Streep could reunite on screen to deliver another round of ABBA-filled nostalgia. Cher's enthusiasm for returning suggests the possibility of another star-studded musical spectacle.

Cher released her new memoir Cher: The Memoir, Part One, which shares information on her life and music career. Meanwhile, Meryl Streep's recent work includes starring in the acclaimed series Big Little Lies and a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada is reportedly in the works.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback