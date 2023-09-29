Stacy London and Clinton Kelly tour 2023: Where to buy tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

What Not to Wear co-hosts Stacy London and Clinton Kelly have announced a reunion tour titled The Stacy and Clinton Show Tour, which is scheduled to be held from October 5, 2023, to November 18, 2023, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour will be part of the duo's plan to bring their show back to life.

The two announced the tour, which will feature the dazzling duo performing their iconic makeovers in cities such as Seattle, Dallas, and more, via a post on the official Instagram of Stacy London:

Tickets for the tour are currently on sale and are priced between $50 and $150 plus processing fees, depending upon seating choice and venue. Those interested can purchase the tickets from the official website of London and Kelly.

Stacy London and Clinton Kelly celebrating their reunion with tour

Stacy London and Clinton Kelly had a public falling out in 2017 after the latter wrote bluntly about his feelings about their partnership in his autobiographical essay collection, I Hate Everyone, Except You. London, in response to the essays, blocked him on Twitter.

Now the two have resolved their issues and are reuniting as the iconic pair once again, as the duo elaborated in an exclusive interview with Today, with Kelly stating:

"After seeing the same clickbait story over and over and over on Instagram about how much we hated each other, I was like, ‘I can’t take this anymore.’ Because we don’t really hate each other... So I reached out to Stacy and I was like, ‘Can we put this behind us? Let’s talk it out.’"

London added:

"Oh, I sobbed my eyes out. I let it all hang out. I told Clinton everything that made me sad, everything that hurt me, every way I thought I hurt him. All the petty grudges, all the stupid crap"

As part of their reconciliation, the two also announced their reunion tour during the interview, with Kelly stating:

"Now, we’ve decided, we have this great chemistry, we make each other laugh, we finish each other’s sentences, why aren’t we sharing this with the world? So we’re going on tour."

The full list of dates and venues for the Stacy London and Clinton Kelly tour is given below:

October 5, 2023 - Birmingham, Alabama at Hyatt Regency Birmingham

October 7, 2023 - Phoenix, Arizona at Hyatt Recency Phoenix

October 14, 2023 - Arlington, Virginia at Hyatt Regency Crystal City

November 3, 2023 - Columbus, Ohio at Hyatt Regency Columbus

November 11, 2023 - Seattle, Washington at Hyatt Regency Seattle

November 16, 2023 - Conroe, Texas at Hyatt Regency Conroe

November 17, 2023 - Dallas, Texas at Thompson Dallas

November 18, 2023 - Cedar Creek, Texas at Hyatt Regency Los Pines Resort

More about Stacy London and Clinton Kelly and their career

Stacy London and Clinton Kelly started their show, What Not to Wear, in 2003. The show, inspired by the British show of the same name, premiered on January 18, 2003, and ran for ten years, ending on October 18, 2013.

The reality makeover show followed a format wherein a person would be nominated for a makeover by the pair, who would then review footage of their existing wardrobe and explain why it didn't work before offering the nominee a complete wardrobe makeover worth $5000.

Aside from the show, Stacy London is also known for being the executive producer of Big Brooklyn Style, a customer experience show about Lee Lee's Valise boutique.