"If it's meant to be, it's meant to be": Fans gush over Nelly and Ashanti's rekindled romance 

Nelly and Ashanti have officially rekindled their relationship after months of rumors about a possible reconciliation. On September 12, the Hot in Herre rapper talked about his relationship with the actress in an interview on Philo TV show, Boss Moves with Rasheeda.

As per Page Six, the rapper was asked if the couple was "back together." In response, he told Love and Hip Hop stars Rasheeda and Kirk Frost:

"Yeah, we cool again. I think it surprised both of us though. It wasn’t anything that I don’t think was planned."

Fans of both Nelly and Ashanti were pleased about the rapper's confirmation and his reactions while talking about their relationship. The video, uploaded by @theshaderoom, soon went viral and netizens congratulated the couple for getting back together.

Fans rejoice as Nelly confirms that he and Ashanti are back together

Cornell Iral Haynes Jr. or Nelly went on the latest episode of Boss Moves with Rasheeda and Kirk, which was released on September 12 on Philo TV. The very first question of the interview was if the Dilemma rapper and Ashanti were back together.

Rasheeda's sudden question initially got a lot of laughs and the 48-year-old rapper quipped about the lack of “warm-up” or “softening.” He then confirmed that they were indeed back together. Their last break-up was in 2013, as per the Los Angeles Times.

Haynes went on, expressing that the years away from each other helped them find their way back.

“I think we both were pretty much doing what we do, but sometimes being separate you understand one another more," he said.

He spoke about looking through each other's perspectives, saying:

"You be like, ‘Yo, let me see exactly what they see.’ You know, because we all can be defensive sometimes in our own relationships. We know we wrong but we going to stand on it. But we all a victim to that."

The couple were in an on-and-off relationship for a decade from 2003 to 2013. They released a song together called Body on Me on June 10, 2008, for Ashanti's fourth album, Declaration, and the rapper's fifth album, Brass Knuckles, which features Akon.

Nelly also talked about the problems of being in a public relationship:

"I felt like both of us were doing what we were doing before career-wise, and when you got so many people in the middle of it, it can be tough."

The rapper expressed that with their current dynamics, there is “no pressure,” so it “feels good now.”

The pair amassed a great following during their time together. Naturally, these fans are ecstatic about them getting back together after a decade and flooded social media with reactions to the same.

Fans are gushing over the couple and after Nelly confirmed their relationship, Ashanti appeared on the red carpet of MTV’s Video Music Awards. According to The Cut, when an interviewer asked her about their relationship, Ashanti replied by saying:

“We’re in a great place. I think it’s pretty obvious. Yeah, we’re together.”

The pair first started the rumors of a possible rekindling in April 2023.

Ashanti and Nelly dating rumors

The celebrity couple had their fans in a frenzy when they attended a boxing match on April 19, 2023. As per Page Six, the couple were reportedly sitting together ringside, holding hands watching the fight between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia.

A few weeks later, Nelly and Ashanti made a second appearance together, this time at Jon Schwartz’s 40th birthday party. On August 7, 2023, the Just a Dream rapper posted an Instagram story with Ashanti while he sang the lyrics of Usher's Nice & Slow to her.