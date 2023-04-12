The Masked Singer season 9 episode 9 release date, air time and plot

The Masked Singer season 9 will return with a new episode this week. In the upcoming episode, the Fox show is going to space as part of its theme. Additionally, two singers will be unmasked, with only one moving on to the next round.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled, Masked Singer in Space, reads:

"Two singers are unmasked; one goes to the quarterfinals."

Tune in on Wednesday, April 12, at 8 pm ET to watch episode 9 of The Masked Singer on Fox.

The Masked Singer’s upcoming episode features a space theme

Episode 9 of The Masked Singer season 9 will have both the contestants and judges don many costumes as they get in sync with the theme, as shown in the promo.

Furthermore, in the same episode, two new singers, The Lamp and UFO, will compete against Dandelion, with only one advancing to the Quarterfinals. In a promo uploaded to social media, Robin Thicke states that they’re going to space. Ken Jeong is seen wearing an orange spacesuit as he takes the stage, with Nicole Scherzinger saying:

"Space y’all, can you believe it?"

Host Nick Cannon emphasizes the importance of themes and adds that he’ll hopefully be floating. He said that he wonders if they can figure that out. The host is introduced as Captain Cannon in the clip followed by Space Doctor Jeong, Commander McCarthy-Wahlberg, a “UFO-ologist junkie.”

Lieutenant ScherSinger adds that she thinks that she would thrive in space and that she feels like an alien most of the time herself.

In the promo, Robin Thicke further said:

"You got your suit on, you got your little dehydrated food."

Meet the masks

Set to appear on the upcoming episode of The Masked Singer is Dandelion who viewers previously became familiar with. Lamp and UFO are among the new masks in the Fox show. Lamp’s outfit consists of a gold bodysuit completed with bell bottoms and a corset. The headset includes a colorful mosaic lampshade.

Fans believe that the Lamp gives off “legendary diva” vibes and amongst those who they predict the mask to be includes Ashanti, Adele, Kelly Rowland, Sia, and Monica.

The UFO is a cyclops wearing a UFO. Their attire is silver in color and consists of a big green eye. It is completed with high boots and a UFO. For their clue, in a clip, The Masked Singer contestant said that they’re not just known to the whole world but to the whole galaxy.

Ken Jeong believes that the UFO could be Kendall Jenner, going by the clues which include a sewing machine. He said that no one in this galaxy is more famous than Kendall Jenner.

Previously on the show

Last week’s theme on The Masked Singer was WB Movies Night and featured Doll, who sang Jailhouse Rock by Elvis Presley followed by Dandelion, who sang Over the Rainbow by Judy Garland. The final performer of the night was Mantis who snag Old Time Rock and Roll by Bob Seger.

The Doll came third as the audience voted for their favorites, which sent Dandelion and Mantis to the Battle Royale. Dandelion emerged victorious while Mantis and Doll were sent home.

