What did Thomas Markle say about Meghan? Senior Markle's comments about grandkids spark online backlash

Thomas Markle, father of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, spoke about his daughter and grandchildren on Good Morning Britain on September 18, 2023. The New York Post reported that Thomas pleaded with his daughter for reconciliation. However, he also went on to slam Meghan and Prince Harry, calling them "cruel" for not letting him meet his grandchildren. He told the New York Post that he had done "nothing wrong" and that "there’s no excuse" for treating him this way.

Fans of Harry and Meghan aren't convinced by Thomas's attempts at forgiveness as they believe he is also trying to defame the actress, as per The Mirror.

Thomas Markle says he wants to see his grandkids and pleads for a reconciliation with Meghan

Thomas Markle appeared on Good Morning Britain to talk to Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley about his health and also asked Meghan to let him meet his grandchildren

"I’m very upset about it as well because this is a cruel thing to do to a grandparent. To deny the right to see their grandchild," he told the hosts.

Thomas Markle then claimed that he could sue Meghan and Harry according to the California Law but said that he didn’t want to do that.

The retired camera director addressed Meghan saying:

"The other thing is I’ve done nothing wrong. There’s nothing that points to say I’m a bad guy. I’m a really loving father and she knows that, and there’s no excuse for treating me this way — no excuse to treat grandparents that way.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have two children together, a son Archie and a daughter named Lilibet, as per The Mirror. The couple got married on May 19, 2018.

Expand Tweet

He also talked about his health issues, explaining to the hosts that he was managing his stroke recovery. Thomas Markle showed his discontent with Meghan's behavior saying that she lived with him from sixth grade to high school and he never saw "anything like that." He said that he never saw the "kind of woman she turned into" while she lived with him.

"I am shocked. She is not the person I knew as my daughter," Markle added.

The 79-year-old's comments prompted the host to ask about whether there was an influence from Meghan's husband that resulted in her "changed" personality. Thomas replied saying that he thought it was the other way around and brought up King Charles.

"I think she has an influence on Harry more than he does on her. King Charles has done nothing wrong too and he is denied the kids as well as I am,” he went on to say.

The Suits actress and the Royal Family's younger son's fans weren't happy with Thomas Markle's methods to reconcile with his daughter. While some said that Thomas didn't care about his grandchildren but only about the money he could "make off of Archie and Lilibet," others said that his behavior was predictable.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meghan's brother Thomas Jr. also talked about reconnecting with her in a 2022 interview with The Sunday Mirror. He said that everyone made mistakes and that it was "never too late to do the right thing."

Thomas Markle and his daughter's bond became strained in 2018.

What caused the rift between Meghan Markle and her father?

Expand Tweet

In the interview with Good Morning Britain, Thomas concluded his statement by saying that he was "always here for her" and that he would love her forever.

"That will never change but I want her to reach out to me and let me see my grandkids and let me have a little peace," he said.

According to People, their relationship took a toll in 2018 only a few days before the royal wedding at St. George's Chapel. Thomas Markle allegedly staged photographs with the paparazzi and Meghan asked whether he was taking "money from the tabloids to stage photos."

Although, Thomas Markle denied the rumors Meghan said she did not believe him in the third episode of Harry & Meghan.

Prince Harry and Meghan have not made any comments about her father's interview.