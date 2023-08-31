Meghan Markle will keep her title even if she runs for US President

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been fighting their battles since exiting the British Royal Family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to take a step back from their duties as part of the Royal family in 2020. The Queen had their royal patronage appointments and military titles revoked a year later.

Many speculated a scenario where their royal titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be revoked at any moment. However, a trusted insider source procured by royal commentator Robert Jobson clarified all questions. Allegedly, Meghan and Prince Harry will be allowed to keep their titles as King Charles officially took the crown on May 6, 2023.

This condition extends even if Meghan Markle chooses to run for the US President’s office any time. Although Prince Harry dropped the use of His Royal Highness after his split from the royal family, the couple’s Sussex titles remain secure. Robert’s source alleged that their withdrawal did not weaken their royal lineage.

King Charles will not strip Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of their royal titles irrespective of future circumstances

The Crown has allegedly made it clear that despite all future circumstances, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will keep their royal titles, which were bestowed upon them as gifts from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Expand Tweet

The author of Our King Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed and Royal biographer Robert Jobson revealed that he received news from a source close to the British Royalty. He says,

"I was at Royal Ascot the other day and I met a source, who is quite close to the Royal Family. I said, ‘Well, what about all this stuff about stripping titles?'"

He continued,

"If you’re going to have a President Meghan, then surely, they're not going to want to have their royal titles and they will be kicked out of the line of succession?' I asked. And he absolutely categorically said, 'That's just not going to happen.'"

As the Royal couple chose to distance themselves from the Royal duties as senior members after Prince Archie of Sussex’s birth, they wanted to settle for a 50-50 deal wherein they would have retained their patronages and continued working for the Monarchy from the United Kingdom or abroad.

"We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen."

It continued,

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages."

On the same note, the Queen gave them a binary choice to either carry out their duties wholeheartedly or opt out altogether, given the understanding that she was blindsided by the statement on Instagram.

The Royal family vs. the Royal couple

Harry later revealed on the 2022 Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan that the claims were inaccurate as he said,

"This idea that I supposedly blindsided my grandmother. This would never happen. I have so much respect for her."

The release of his memoir Spare called out some of the senior-most members, which caused a more significant rift between the family and the couple.

However, with King Charles taking charge, it was clear that he would not remove the royal titles from his daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, regardless of her political affiliations and aspirations.