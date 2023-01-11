Fact Check: Did Prince Harry quote the Spice Girls in Spare? Popular lyrics send readers into a frenzy 

Prince Harry’s new memoir Spare has been in the headlines in recent days. The Duke of Sussex has been busy promoting his debut book on talk shows and magazines. Among the many revelations the book revealed, netizens were stunned to read about the royal’s love for the Spice Girls.

In the jaw-dropping memoir filled with heartfelt excerpts and candid exposés, Prince Harry also included light-hearted moments that were captured by ardent fans. Many could not believe that he included the lyrics to a Spice Girls song in his memoir.

In the jaw-dropping memoir filled with heartfelt excerpts and candid exposés, Prince Harry also included light-hearted moments that were captured by ardent fans. Many could not believe that he included the lyrics to a Spice Girls song in his memoir.

“If you want my future, forget my past/ If you wanna get with me, better make it fast”

The video also read- “Prince Harry dictating Spice Girl lyrics”

The Twitter user also wrote in the post:

“Alright, Prince Harry dictating @spicegirls lyrics sold me #GingerSpice #PrinceHarrySpare repost @melissaroyale on TikTok”

Prince Harry quoted Spice Girls’ Wannabe lyrics in his memoir Spare

The British group’s song Wannabe’s lyrics were included in a section where Harry recalled attending their concert alongside his father and now-monarch Prince Charles in 1997. Although Charles was not a follower of pop culture, Harry remembered his father inviting him on a trip to South Africa to watch the group perform for Nelson Mandela. Speaking about his father enjoying the songs, Harry wrote in Spare:

“Concert? Pa? Impossible to believe. Even more impossible while it was actually happening. But I saw it with my own eyes. Pa gamely nodding to the beat and tapping his foot.”

Marcus G @Marcus_Gomezz #Spare Did prince Harry quoted a spice girls song in his book?! Did prince Harry quoted a spice girls song in his book?! 💀 #Spare https://t.co/oMW44QBhSy

Following the aforementioned excerpt, Prince Harry quoted the Spice Girls:

Prince Harry’s appearance at the Johannesburg concert was the first time he was seen in public following the death of his mother Princess Diana, who was extensively spoken about in Spare.

In the book, Harry revealed that he was doubtful over his father inviting him simply for a publicity stunt, however, he was still “thrilled” to be seeing the group with his dad.

In the book, Meghan Markle's husband also recollected meeting the Spice Girls. He wrote:

“Beside me was Baby Spice, wearing white plastic shoes with chunky twelve-inch platform heels. I fixated on those heels while she fixated on my cheeks. She kept pinching them. So chubby! So cute! Then Posh Spice surged forward and clutched my hand. Further down the line I spied Ginger Spice, the only spice with whom I felt any connection—a fellow ginger.”

Reacting to the Spice Girls being quoted in Spare, a few comments online read:

em’s got the cinema ✰ @babyhoneylvur brooo there ain’t no way prince harry quoted the spice girls in his book brooo there ain’t no way prince harry quoted the spice girls in his book

sammi ✨ @kismetdrive prince harry, a renowned fan of the spice girls prince harry, a renowned fan of the spice girls

Helena @helena_molly13 Sorry just saw a tiktok reading from that Prince Harry book where he quotes the Spice Girls? Much to consider re: monarchy. Sorry just saw a tiktok reading from that Prince Harry book where he quotes the Spice Girls? Much to consider re: monarchy.

jess🌨 @jess_hxx02 just found out that prince harry quoted the spice girls in his book - he’s so me just found out that prince harry quoted the spice girls in his book - he’s so me

Melanie (Taylor’s Version) @Mel_TV_Version I need someone to talk to about this book! Prince Harry x Spice Girls is something I didn’t think I would get but I’m so happy about it I need someone to talk to about this book! Prince Harry x Spice Girls is something I didn’t think I would get but I’m so happy about it 😂

Apart from sharing his experience of meeting the Spice Girls, Harry also revealed shocking details about getting to know about Prince Philip’s death, the meeting with the Royal Family following his funeral, Prince Charles joking about Harry not being his real son, Charles telling Harry about his mother Diana’s death and his tribulations with his brother Prince William among other topics.

