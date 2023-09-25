Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon 2023 North America tour: Where to buy tickets, dates, venues, & more

Hyoyeon has announced a new tour, scheduled to be held from October 14, 2023, to November 2, 2023, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour will be the singer's first solo performance since her participation in the MLK-Made in Korea 2023 event from February 18, 2023, to February 19, 2023.

The singer made the announcement of the tour, which will feature performances in Chicago, New York City, Vancouver, and Toronto, with a post on her official Instagram account on September 24, 2023.

Tour tickets are now available for purchase, and prices are set at $25 inclusive of processing fees, depending on the seating choice and the venue. Tickets can be purchased from the designated venues and their respective websites.

Hyoyeon to bring her solo music to North America

Hyoyeon released her debut EP, Deep, on May 16, 2022, via the label SM Entertainment. The EP was a moderate hit, peaking at number 13 on the Korean album chart and selling more than 13,000 copies in Korea.

Now, after a year since the release of her EP, the singer is bringing her music to North America for her solo tour, which will see her perform across the months of October and November, with more dates to be announced later.

The complete list of dates and venues for the Hyoyeon 2023 North America tour:

October 14, 2023 - Chicago, Illinois, at Sound Bar

October 16, 2023 - Montreal, Quebec, at Club Soda

October 18, 2023 - Toronto, Ontario, at The Phoenix Concert Theatre

October 20, 2023 - San Francisco, California, at Temple Nightclub

October 21, 2023 - Boston, Massachusetts, at Royale Boston

October 27, 2023 - New York City, New York, at Webster Hall

October 28, 2023 - Madison, Wisconsin, at Madison Liquid

November 2, 2023 - Vancouver, British Columbia, at Harbour Event and Convention Center

More about Hyoyeon and her career

Born on September 12, 1989, Kim Hyoyeon began demonstrating her performing abilities early in her life, starting her formal dance training in elementary school. The singer began her career at the age of 11 when her mother took her to SM Entertainment to watch H.O.T. Instead, the singer-dancer auditioned with them and was sent to China for further dance training.

Hyoyeon joined Girls' Generation in August 2007. With the group, the singer made her professional singing debut. The band achieved their first chart breakthrough with their second studio album, Oh!, which was released on January 28, 2010. The album was a major success, peaking as a chart-topper on the Korean album chart and at number 54 on the Japanese album chart.

The band's next major success was with their third studio album, The Boys, which was released on October 19, 2011. The album helped the band get into the US music market, selling approximately 1000 copies alongside the more substantial Korean and Japanese success.

The band's last major studio album was their seventh album, Forever 1, which was released on August 5, 2022. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 2 on the Korean album chart and number 9 on the Japanese album chart.

Aside from her music and dance career, Hyoyeon has also distinguished herself through her acting career, including a prominent role in the second season of the Korean variety program Where is Mr. Kim and in the show Star Advent.