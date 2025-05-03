Shannon Sharpe’s ex-girlfriend Michele Evans claims he s*xually assaulted her after she said "no", threatened her over filing restraining order

In the wake of the $50 million s*xual assault lawsuit filed against Shannon Sharpe (by an anonymous Jane Doe), another assault lawsuit, which was filed against him in December 2023 by Michele Evans, has come to light.

In her lawsuit, Evans claimed to be in a decade-long relationship with Sharpe, which ended in 2010 over an argument over his alleged infidelity.

Warning: The article has mentions of s*xual assault. Reader discretion is advised.

In an exclusive interview with The US Sun (published May 2), Evans opened up about how the argument led to alleged r*pe, saying:

"He overpowered me, put me to my knees, put his pe**s in my mouth, and after he got enough of that, he put me on the bed. And you know, this was all a struggle. I had said no, and I said no… and so it was the hardest. Yeah, this is too hard."

Evans added that while she hadn't planned on going to the authorities to report the alleged r*pe, Shannon Sharpe still threatened her to keep quiet. The sportscaster's threats also included those against her life, adding:

"But when he kept calling me at work, and when he kept very aggressively behaving, and I could see it wasn't going to go away, and he said he was going to destroy me, and he was going to kill me, and he told me he was watching me and all that."

In 2010, Michele filed a restraining order against Sharpe, alleging that the former NFL player "forced [her] to have s*x with him; he repeatedly calls and threatens her life; [Sharpe] places [Evans] under surveillance and calls to say he is watching."

Even after filing the restraining order against Shannon Sharpe, he continued to threaten Evans. She also believed that Shannon doxxed her, because her address got leaked.

Michele admitted that while she wasn't sure whether the incidents were connected to Sharpe, she felt scared for her life and decided to drop her restraining order.

Evans opened up about her relatively open relationship with Shannon Sharpe

Elsewhere in the interview, Michele Evans revealed that she had dated Shannon Sharpe for nearly a decade. Claiming that it started in 2002, while she was working as a local TV sports reporter, Evans continued:

"We met in the press room at the Broncos, in April of 2002, but we didn't start dating until we met at the club Blue 67 in Denver. He started pursuing me pretty heavily. I resisted for a while because I was a reporter and I didn't want to mix the two, but he's very charming."

Michele also claimed that Shannon Sharpe and she were in a relatively open relationship, which came to an end in 2010, alleging that the reason behind it was:

"He had asked me to break up with my husband at the time. I was dating Shannon and my husband at the same time. It's like wait a minute, you want me to be with just you, but you want to move somebody into your house and not even tell me. So that's what [the argument] stemmed from."

In a statement released last week, Shannon Sharpe's attorney, Mitchell Schuster, responded to Evans' 2023 lawsuit, calling it "obviously purposeful, designed to create a fabricated narrative."

