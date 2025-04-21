Who is Liz Plank? Melanie King says Justin Baldoni's ex podcast co-host has company registered under same address as Blake Lively's Vanzan Inc

Podcaster Melanie King shared additional details related to the Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni lawsuit and its connection to Baldoni ex co-host Liz Plank. King alleged that Liz Plank was connected to Vanzan, a shell company (registered under “Blake Reynolds”-Lively’s married name) that filed a shadow lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

Ad

As per The Daily Mail, April 18, the shadow lawsuit was filed in the Manhattan Supreme Court on September 27, 2024, and withdrawn on December 19, a day before Lively filed her lawsuit against Baldoni. It was allegedly filed to issue a subpoena to publicist Stephanie Jones, asking for communications related to Baldoni, which were later published in the New York Times piece.

On April 20, 2025, Melanie King shared a video on X stating how Liz Plank's New York based company, established on July 6, 2017, shared the same address as Vanzan.

Ad

Trending

"But then if you go to the address- 888, 7th Avenue, Fourth Floor, New York, New York, 10106… that’s the exact same address that Vanzan Inc is registered to," she said in the video.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Liz Plank is a podcast host, filmmaker, and international bestselling author of her book, For the Love of Men: A Vision for Mindful Masculinity. As per her LinkedIn Bio, Planks is now a columnist for MSNBC and has been listed as one of 'Forbes' 30 Under 30' in 2015.

In the aforementioned X video, Melanie King explained how, in 2024, Liz Plank seemingly sided with Blake Lively, cutting professional ties with Justin Baldoni, and launching her own production company. She pointed out that Plank’s second production company, launched on November 22, 2024—just a month before Blake Lively filed her CRD complaint—also listed the same Vanzan address.

Ad

"And look who’s the agent, Eric Binder. This is the same agent as Vanzan Inc," King added.

She further remarked how these findings tie into the broader case, raising ethical questions.

"This kind of shell company that we’ve all been talking about with the fake lawsuit, most likely fake subpoena, we don’t have facts of it yet […] but this definitely violates a lot of more ethics [...] But when you think about this tying to exact same address, the exact same agency, the exact same person - a picture is starting to form," she added.

Ad

Liz Plank leaves The Man Enough podcast after Blake Lively officially files lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

Liz Plank (Image via Getty Images)

According to Variety's December 23, 2024, article, Liz Plank, the co-host of The Man Enough podcast, officially stepped down from the show, following the allegations made by actress Blake Lively against fellow co-host Justin Baldoni.

Ad

As per the report, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit accusing Baldoni of alleged s*xual harassment and launching a smear campaign against her. The complaint also named Wayfarer Studios president Jamey Heath, who co-created the podcast alongside Plank and Justin Baldoni, alleging similar misconduct.

According to Variety, Liz Plank took to Instagram to reveal her decision to leave Wayfarer.

"I’m writing to you today to let you know that I have had my representatives inform Wayfarer that I will no longer be co-hosting The Man Enough podcast," she wrote.

Ad

She also thanked her listeners, saying:

"Thank you for trusting me with your hearts and stories, for holding space for mine, and for making this show what it was. I will miss you, the listeners, so much".

Launched in 2021, The Man Enough podcast set out to challenge traditional ideas of masculinity. According to its website, the podcast explored “what it meant to be a man" in the present day with elaborate discourse on "rigid gender roles" and how that affected people. As per the website:

Ad

"The show creates a safe environment for a range of perspectives to meet and stay at the table, exploring how the messages of masculinity show up in relationships, body image, privilege, fatherhood, sex, success, mental health and so much more".

However, after the Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni lawsuit came to light, Plank decided to part ways with the production because she was "committed to the values" she had "built together". She mentioned in her Instagram post that she would need time to "process everything that has happened".

Ad

"We all deserve better, and I know that together, we can create it....I will continue to support everyone who calls out injustice and holds the people standing in their way accountable", she added.

Liz Plank is currently involved in several projects. She hosts the podcast Synced with Monica Padman and Dax Shepard. Meanwhile, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are engaged in a legal battle scheduled for trial on March 9, 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More